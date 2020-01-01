A Girlfriends’ Getaway in Napa Valley

While Napa is best known for its wines, the area also offers many opportunities to get outside and enjoy Northern California’s enviable climate. Eventually the Napa Valley Vine Trail
will extend for 47 miles; 12.5 of them have already completed. The paved and protect trail starts south of downtown Napa and ends at the northern end of Yountville—which has a number of excellent options for lunch, including Thomas Keller’s casual Ad Hoc
and R+D Kitchen
, serving classic American dishes like rotisserie chicken and hamburgers.
In the afternoon, stretch your legs while exploring some of Napa Valley’s best shopping. St. Helena’s Main Street has a number of unique stores. Popular favorites include Woodhouse Chocolate
, where handmade chocolates incorporating chile, nutmeg, and other surprising flavors are presented like jeweled masterpieces; St. Helena Antiques
, for unique vintage pieces; and the Napa Soap Company
, for soaps and lotions incorporating California’s bounty with scents like blood orange, fig, and lavender. At the Napa Premium Outlets
, the stores may be more familiar—Coach, Cole Hann, Michael Kors are some of the brands that have locations here—but you’re likely to find a coveted item at a bargain price.
For your final evening in Napa, head to Blue Note Napa
, located in the historic Napa Valley Opera House. On any night, the music may be bluegrass, gospel, jazz or some other genre, but you can expect a festive atmosphere and good food. Another favorite in downtown Napa is the Uptown Theatre
, located in an art deco building from 1937. The venue books big names in comedy and music—Snoop Dog, Chris Isaak, Willie Nelson, and others. You may want to buy your tickets at the same time as you make your other travel arrangements.