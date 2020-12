A Girlfriends’ Getaway in Napa Valley

Day 3

Wine Pairings

There are somewhere around 400 wineries in the Napa Valley; you aren’t going to be able to hit more than a few. Here are ones that may be best suited to your group.At well-known Robert Mondavi (est. 1965), oenophiles can join a tour focused on the process of creating world-class wines, complete with tastings of several of them. There are also art tours: Other wineries have since followed Mondavi’s lead, but they were the first to build an excellent collection of prints, paintings, and sculpture. The winery itself is an important building by Cliff May, an architect who reshaped how Americans live with his California “dream homes.” There is also a summer concert series, with headline acts performing in the early evening each Saturday. Raymond Vineyards , in St. Helena, is known for its off-beat whimsical atmosphere with a red velvet tent and unusual art installations. On a visit here you can blend your own signature wine in the tasting room and take home a case, complete with its own custom label. You could also choose to order a case of their new Honoris wine, a new blend that honors the first responders in the Napa Valley wild fires, with all proceeds going to wine country relief.In Oakville, at B Cellars , the emphasis is on wine pairings. After a introduction to the art of pairing wine and food, you can tour the chef’s garden and select ingredients for your meal, tour the production facilities, and then sit down to meal with ingredients you just picked—paired, of course, with B Cellars wines. The winery also offers blending classes, and there’s a croquet lawn as well.These are just the beginning of a long list of favorite wineries in the area: There are some 400 in the Napa Valley to choose from.