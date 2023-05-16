Discover South Carolina’s Golf Paradise for Adults, Kids, and Kids at Heart

The International Association of Golf Travel Operators recently ranked South Carolina one of the top five golf destinations in the world. It was the only U.S. destination to make the list, thanks in no small part to all the reasons why golfers often call Myrtle Beach a golf capital.

Myrtle Beach, or simply “The Beach,” as it’s known by locals, offers miles and miles of sandy beaches to sink your toes into, plus an abundance of options for first-rate dining, nightlife, attractions, and other pleasures to enjoy off the fairways. Casual and serious fans of golf alike make their way all year to this ideal setting for taking in a round of golf. Here’s why you should, too.

Choose among nearly 100 courses

While Myrtle Beach may be best known for its string of beaches spanning 60 miles of the Atlantic coast, the city is also home to a whopping 90-odd golf courses, many designed by legends of the sport. These include top 100–rated courses, such as Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, designed by one of the greatest golf course architects, Mike Strantz. Others include True Blue Golf Club, Dunes Golf & Beach Club, and The Dye Club at Barefoot Resort.

Golf for all ages and experiences

Captain Hook’s Adventure Golf Courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach

Beginners and casual fans shouldn’t shy away from visiting, and you don’t have to be an expert to enjoy a round—or several—in Myrtle Beach. This beachside haven has dozens of miniature golf courses too. Embrace your inner child through a game of mini golf (or putt-putt) at the all-ages Myrtle Beach Family Golf, which features four themed courses.

Myrtle Beach is also home to the world’s largest amateur golf tournament, Myrtle Beach World Amateur Handicap Championship. Thousands of people from across the globe compete in the tournament, which takes place between late August and early September each year.

Myrtle Beach is an excellent destination for aspiring golfers too. The city brings dozens of the country’s best young golfers to the beach destination through South Carolina native Dustin Johnson’s World Junior Golf Championship.

Help support Myrtle Beach and its communities

Upwards of 2.4 million rounds of golf were played in Myrtle Beach in 2022. When you choose to tee up in Myrtle Beach too—whether you’re hitting a top-100 course or playing a game of putt-putt with friends or family—you help encourage job growth in the golf community and the community at large. Golfing in the Grand Strand created 38,000 jobs last year and generated more than $370 million in federal, state, and local tax revenue in 2021.

Reinventing an icon

The future of golf in Myrtle Beach is bright. Some of the city’s best and most expansive courses, including several top 100–rated golf courses, underwent renovations last year. One of the most well-known, Pawleys Plantation, is planning an overhaul for 2023. Pawleys Plantation will partner with Nicklaus Design and architect Troy Vincent to execute the first major renovation of the site since opening in the late 1980s.

Whether you’re a long-time golf fan or just passing through Myrtle Beach to take in its pristine beaches, there’s tee time for you (and the family) throughout this coastal destination.