With most people across the country still under quarantine orders and unable to gather with their families, Mother’s Day 2020 is shaping up to be a weird one in the United States. But celebrating moms is more important than ever. There are the moms of young children who are juggling the roles of employee, teacher, short-order cook, housekeeper, and more simultaneously. Then there are the moms whose kids are grown and are separated from them due to travel bans and social-distancing orders. Whether you can’t be with your mom in person this year or want to do something extra special to acknowledge all the hard work she is doing right now, give her one of these gifts to take her mind off quarantine, even if just for a little while.

Courtesy of Wyld

Wyld CBD gummies

For the mom who needs some relaxation insurance

Buy Now: $20, wyldcbd.com

To say working moms have it tough right now as they try to balance work and having their kids home 24/7 is the understatement of 2020. Candles are a great gift, but in times like these, give her what she really wants: a day off of all responsibilities and some CBD gummies to ease any residual stress and anxiety. Wyld’s gummies are infused with real fruit and 25 mg of THC-free hemp. Plus, the pretty packaging looks like it was pulled from a Crabtree & Evelyn catalog.

Custom initial necklace

For the mom who misses shopping for souvenirs

Buy Now: From $36, etsy.com

If your mom is the type who loves spending time in markets on trips shopping for trinkets, send her a handmade piece of jewelry from an Etsy artisan. Not only does shopping on Etsy support small business owners and makers, but Etsy also became the first major online retailer to offset carbon emissions from its shipping last year. Go the sentimental initial necklace route to remind her of you while you’re apart, or pick something with a travel theme like this turquoise globe locket or New Orleans–inspired medallion if that’s more her style.

Courtesy of Rains

Rains waterproof jacket

For the mom who loves the outdoors

Buy Now: $125, us.rains.com

A little rain and a global pandemic can’t keep your mom from spending most of her time outdoors? To keep her dry, give her a brand-new rain jacket from the Danish company Rains in a fun color. To keep her safe, send her AFAR’s guide to getting outside while social distancing.

Masterclass membership

For the mom who never wants to stop learning

Buy Now: $180 for an annual membership, masterclass.com

Does your mom have many interests? With an unlimited Masterclass membership, she can use quarantine to brush up on her creative writing skills with Margaret Atwood, hone her photography with tips from Annie Leibovitz, or even learn about what it takes to go to space from astronaut Chris Hadfield. Right now there’s a buy one, share one free deal on annual memberships. That means you can give one membership to your mom and keep one yourself, so you can take any of the dozens of virtual classes available online now “together” to stay connected while you’re apart.

Courtesy of Paravel

Paravel cabana tote

For the mom who needs a new carryall

Buy Now: $165, tourparavel.com

It may be awhile before mom can take this roomie beach tote on a trip to the coast, but in the meantime she can use it for her weekly farmers’ market hauls. The interior has a water-resistant lining made from five recycled water bottles for practicality and the exterior comes in four colorways to match mom’s style. An added bonus: 10 percent of the cabana tote proceeds will go to Direct Relief, a nonprofit that is delivering protective gear to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

Courtesy of SeaVees

SeaVees walking shoes

For the mom who loves to walk everywhere

Buy Now: $88, seavees.com

Just because your mom had to cancel her spring trip to Europe and all the waking tours she scheduled doesn’t mean she can’t keep up her 10,000 steps per day on social-distancing walks. These colorful kicks from SeaVees will brighten her quarantine and feature a cushy foam footbed to keep her feet comfortable.

Courtesy of Artifact Uprising

Artifact Uprising scrapbook album

For the shutterbug mom

Buy Now: $119, artifactuprising.com

If your mom does happen to find herself with extra time during quarantine, send her this beautiful linen-bound scrapbook so she can get her travel memories off her phone and onto paper. This kit includes a code for 10 complimentary 4x4 or 6x4 prints, plus photo corners and adhesive for adhering photos inside the book.

Martha Stoumen wine

For the mom who is daydreaming of a wine country getaway

Buy Now: $90 for 3 bottles, marthastoumen.com

The best gift for a wine lover is an actual trip to wine country. But the next best thing is sending wine directly to her door. Right now Sonoma County winemaker Martha Stoumen is offering a special Mother’s Day Bundle that includes three bottles of her wine: one white, one red, and one rosé.

Courtesy of the Sill

The Sill potted orchid

For the mom who goes to the botanic garden in every city she visits

Buy Now: From $50, thesill.com

We could all use a little more greenery inside our homes these days now that botanic gardens are closed. Online nursery the Sill sells a variety of indoor potted plants and flowers that are perfect for those new to gardening. Add tickets to one of its online workshops to your gift so you and your mom can learn more about how to take care of your indoor plants better together.

For serious green thumbs, AFAR associate editor Maggie Fuller says a recurring gift she gives her gardener mom is a pair of West County Gardener Gloves. “They’re cute, durable, and fit well for ladies,” Fuller says. “She’s got a farm in her backyard, so she’s always out weeding and digging in the dirt. I gave her a pair for her birthday last year and she asked for another pair this year.”

Coffee subscription

For the coffee-obsessed mom

Buy Now: From $22 per month, corvuscoffee.com