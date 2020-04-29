Courtesy of Wyld
Apr 29, 2020
Courtesy of Artifact Uprising
There’s a gift here for all types of moms, including those who have more time than usual on their hands or ones who desperately need a day to relax.
Mother’s Day is on May 10 this year. Here’s how to celebrate the women who instilled a love of travel in us from a young age.
With most people across the country still under quarantine orders and unable to gather with their families, Mother’s Day 2020 is shaping up to be a weird one in the United States. But celebrating moms is more important than ever. There are the moms of young children who are juggling the roles of employee, teacher, short-order cook, housekeeper, and more simultaneously. Then there are the moms whose kids are grown and are separated from them due to travel bans and social-distancing orders. Whether you can’t be with your mom in person this year or want to do something extra special to acknowledge all the hard work she is doing right now, give her one of these gifts to take her mind off quarantine, even if just for a little while.
Buy Now: $20, wyldcbd.com
To say working moms have it tough right now as they try to balance work and having their kids home 24/7 is the understatement of 2020. Candles are a great gift, but in times like these, give her what she really wants: a day off of all responsibilities and some CBD gummies to ease any residual stress and anxiety. Wyld’s gummies are infused with real fruit and 25 mg of THC-free hemp. Plus, the pretty packaging looks like it was pulled from a Crabtree & Evelyn catalog.
Buy Now: From $36, etsy.com
If your mom is the type who loves spending time in markets on trips shopping for trinkets, send her a handmade piece of jewelry from an Etsy artisan. Not only does shopping on Etsy support small business owners and makers, but Etsy also became the first major online retailer to offset carbon emissions from its shipping last year. Go the sentimental initial necklace route to remind her of you while you’re apart, or pick something with a travel theme like this turquoise globe locket or New Orleans–inspired medallion if that’s more her style.
Buy Now: $125, us.rains.com
A little rain and a global pandemic can’t keep your mom from spending most of her time outdoors? To keep her dry, give her a brand-new rain jacket from the Danish company Rains in a fun color. To keep her safe, send her AFAR’s guide to getting outside while social distancing.
Buy Now: $180 for an annual membership, masterclass.com
Does your mom have many interests? With an unlimited Masterclass membership, she can use quarantine to brush up on her creative writing skills with Margaret Atwood, hone her photography with tips from Annie Leibovitz, or even learn about what it takes to go to space from astronaut Chris Hadfield. Right now there’s a buy one, share one free deal on annual memberships. That means you can give one membership to your mom and keep one yourself, so you can take any of the dozens of virtual classes available online now “together” to stay connected while you’re apart.
Buy Now: $165, tourparavel.com
It may be awhile before mom can take this roomie beach tote on a trip to the coast, but in the meantime she can use it for her weekly farmers’ market hauls. The interior has a water-resistant lining made from five recycled water bottles for practicality and the exterior comes in four colorways to match mom’s style. An added bonus: 10 percent of the cabana tote proceeds will go to Direct Relief, a nonprofit that is delivering protective gear to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.
Buy Now: $88, seavees.com
Just because your mom had to cancel her spring trip to Europe and all the waking tours she scheduled doesn’t mean she can’t keep up her 10,000 steps per day on social-distancing walks. These colorful kicks from SeaVees will brighten her quarantine and feature a cushy foam footbed to keep her feet comfortable.
Buy Now: $119, artifactuprising.com
If your mom does happen to find herself with extra time during quarantine, send her this beautiful linen-bound scrapbook so she can get her travel memories off her phone and onto paper. This kit includes a code for 10 complimentary 4x4 or 6x4 prints, plus photo corners and adhesive for adhering photos inside the book.
Buy Now: $90 for 3 bottles, marthastoumen.com
The best gift for a wine lover is an actual trip to wine country. But the next best thing is sending wine directly to her door. Right now Sonoma County winemaker Martha Stoumen is offering a special Mother’s Day Bundle that includes three bottles of her wine: one white, one red, and one rosé.
Buy Now: From $50, thesill.com
We could all use a little more greenery inside our homes these days now that botanic gardens are closed. Online nursery the Sill sells a variety of indoor potted plants and flowers that are perfect for those new to gardening. Add tickets to one of its online workshops to your gift so you and your mom can learn more about how to take care of your indoor plants better together.
For serious green thumbs, AFAR associate editor Maggie Fuller says a recurring gift she gives her gardener mom is a pair of West County Gardener Gloves. “They’re cute, durable, and fit well for ladies,” Fuller says. “She’s got a farm in her backyard, so she’s always out weeding and digging in the dirt. I gave her a pair for her birthday last year and she asked for another pair this year.”
Buy Now: From $22 per month, corvuscoffee.com
One of the weirdest adjustments to daily life in quarantine is not being able to pop down to the local coffee shop for a latte whenever you’d like. To give your mom’s at-home coffee an upgrade, set her up with a monthly coffee subscription. Travel news editor Michelle Baran is particularly fond of Denver’s Corvus Coffee, which works directly with farmers to create sustainable and high-quality coffee. Corvus also has a Mother’s Day special ($30) featuring its Pink Bourbon coffee paired with a bar of chocolate.
Buy Now: From $100, hbyfrette.com
Plenty of hotels sell their bathrobes online, including Ace Hotels and the Bunkhouse Group. But there’s something so decadent about wrapping yourself up in a massive white bathrobe. Luxury hotel brands, including St. Regis, Soho House, and Rosewood, use Frette linens in their hotels and now you can buy them online, too. Depending on the climate your mom lives in, you can go thick and fluffy or light and airy.
Buy Now: From $29, goldbelly.com
If your mom is the type of traveler who plans entire vacations around a destination’s food, give her the gift of Goldbelly. This online marketplace ships iconic regional foods from around the United States via UPS and FedEx so ice cream arrives intact and meat arrives unspoiled. Get some inspiration from AFAR editor favorites, browse Goldbelly’s curated Mother’s Day collection, or search by region to see if your mom’s favorite bakery or barbecue spot is on there.
Buy Now: $37, bookshop.org; amazon.com
There’s a huge difference between people who love to eat food and those who actually enjoy cooking it—before you give any mom a cookbook, make sure she’s the latter and has the spare time on her hands right now. If you’ve checked all those boxes, a cookbook from your mom’s favorite country is a great way for her to revisit that destination from the comfort of her own home. Francophiles in particular will adore New York Times food writer Melissa Clark’s new Dinner in French: My Recipes by Way of France (Clarkson Potter, 2020), which includes 150 recipes for new French classics.
Buy Now: From $50 for 3 months, bookofthemonthclub.com
Know that your mom loves to read, but don’t know what she wants to read next? Choose from one of Book of the Month Club’s three gift plans—3, 6, or 12 months—and your mom will get to pick a new book each month from five new releases. There’s a variety of genres to select from, including literary fiction, historical fiction, thrillers, and more.
Buy Now: From $21, goldbelly.com
You can’t go wrong with chocolate as a gift for anyone with a serious sweet tooth. But instead of delivering just any old bar to your beloved mother, give your gift a travel angle and put together a selection of goodies made in her favorite city. Left her heart in San Francisco? Consider sweets from the likes of Dandelion, Guittard, or Recchiuti. Pining for Portland? Woodblock Chocolate and Alma Chocolate are still shipping. Not sure where to start? Goldbelly has dozens of options from America’s best gourmet chocolate shops and organizes them all by region on its website to make searching easier.
