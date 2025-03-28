12 Charming Small Towns in Mexico to Visit for a Trip Without the Crowds

Mexico’s big cities and beach resorts tend to get the lion’s share of travelers’ attention. But the country’s real magic lies in its small towns. In 2001, Mexico’s Secretariat of Tourism created a program recognizing culturally rich villages for their exceptional history, natural beauty, and/or traditions and legends. The towns are designated Pueblos Mágicos, or “Magical Towns,” and this list includes 177 places across the country.

If you’re in search of a way to get away from the crowds of Mexico, here are 12 Pueblos Mágicos on the list worth exploring—each with its own timeless appeal.

1. Izamal

Yucatán

This Yucatán town glows golden, thanks to its signature yellow buildings. (One theory is that the color was in honor of a visit from Pope John Paul II in 1993, but others claim it was splashed in yellow well before that.)

Climb ancient Maya pyramid Kinich Kak Moo for views of the main square and surrounding jungle, then wander through the Franciscan convent, which was built atop a pre-Hispanic temple. Horse-drawn carriages clatter along the streets, adding Old World charm to the “City of Three Cultures”—Mayan, Spanish, and modern Mexican.

Todos Santos mixes bohemian charm with rugged natural beauty. Photos by Michelle Heimerman

2. Todos Santos

Baja California Sur

“Artists and surfers discovered Todos Santos 20 to 30 years ago and called it home,” says Fabrizio Cavallo, founder of local boutique hotel Desierto Azul. “A new wave of travelers looking for a holistic destination came after that.”

Located on the Pacific coast of Baja California Sur, Todos Santos is a food lover’s dream: It’s all about Baja coastal bounty—think fish tacos and ceviche—in both casual and upscale settings. Local chefs draw inspiration from the Pacific Ocean, while organic farms surrounding the town supply its restaurants with colorful produce. Dig into fresh, briny oysters at Oystera, crispy fish tacos at Barracuda Cantina, and unctuous beef tartare at Jazamango.

Just outside town, the golden shores of Playa Cerritos and Playa Las Palmas offer some of the best surfing in Baja and seasonal whale-watching (December to April). For a chic, minimalist stay, check into Hotel San Cristóbal to enjoy its infinity pool and near-private stretch of coastline.

3. Cholula

Puebla

Cholula, in the shadow of the smoking Popocatépetl volcano, is a town where ancient history, the colonial period, and modern life coexist. Home to the Great Pyramid of Cholula (the world’s largest pyramid by volume), this Puebla town calls visitors to explore its labyrinthine tunnels and climb to the summit of the pyramid, where the 16th-century Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de los Remedios now sits.

Beyond its archaeological allure, Cholula is home to the Universidad de las Americas Puebla, brimming with youthful energy, street art, and an ever-growing roster of cafés, restaurants, and bars. Relish plump, stuffed sandwiches known as cemitas and snag a table at Santóua Cholula to try mole poblano, made from chilies and chocolate.

A four-hour drive south of Cancun, Bacalar is located near the Belize border. Courtesy of Aero Yx/Pexels (L); courtesy of Clive Kim/Pexels (R)

4. Bacalar

Quintana Roo

Bacalar’s stunning Laguna de los Siete Colores (Lagoon of Seven Colors) is a stretch of seven blue hues that would feel right at home in the Maldives. Rent a kayak and swim in cenotes (naturally occurring sinkholes) that lead to underground rivers, and sip a cold beer from lakefront restaurants like La Playita.

Travelers can also visit the San Felipe Fort for a dose of pirate history, then unwind in the slow-moving current of the natural lazy river Los Rápidos. Stay at Moroccan-inspired Casa Hormiga to fully sink into relaxation mode: Here, a collection of bungalow-style rooms cluster around a ruins-inspired central pool, and the property’s spa sanctuary includes a menu of holistic rituals, including massages and sound therapy.

5. Pátzcuaro

Michoacán

If you want to experience Mexico’s Day of the Dead traditions, Pátzcuaro is the place. On November 1 and 2, the town comes alive with golden marigolds, glowing candlelight, and altars (ofrendas) blooming with orange cempasúchil flowers, sugar skulls, pan de muerto, and photos of loved ones. The scent of copal incense fills the air and the streets are filled with faces painted in elaborate calavera (skull) makeup.

One special excursion to do during the Day of the Dead: Take a boat to eerie Janitzio Island, where towering monuments (including the illuminated stony statue of Mexican Independence leader José María Morelos) and candle-lit boat processions bring history and folklore to life. Boats run regularly throughout the day from the main pier, and a round-trip is roughly 100 pesos (US$5).

6. San Sebastián del Oeste

Jalisco

This former mining town in the Sierra Madre is a far cry from the humid, sun-baked beaches of Puerto Vallarta on Jalisco’s coast. San Sebastián del Oeste is a misty landscape of colonial architecture, rich coffee culture, and cooler climates that entice travelers to search for ceramic mugs filled with hot coffee and cozy fireplaces: Café Montaña y Productos Artesanales Cafe is an appealing place for such a quest. Visit a local coffee plantation like La Quinta Mary, and fill your lungs with that cool mountain air.

San Cristóbal de las Casas is a must-visit pueblo for anyone traveling through southern Mexico. Photo by SL-Photography/Shutterstock

7. San Cristóbal de las Casas

Chiapas

San Cristóbal de las Casas is a place where Mayan traditions are alive and well, thanks to the influence of the Tzotzil Mayans who live in the highlands. Anchored by its canary-colored cathedral, the sage-scented town is a maze of colorful buildings and markets selling coffee, chocolate, and regional textiles.

Stop at the Na Bolom Museum, which celebrates the region’s Indigenous cultures through archaeological artifacts, photographs, and crafts. Then plan a day trip down the mountain to the jungle-shrouded Sumidero Canyon, where you can take a boat trip and gape at the canyon’s staggering 3,000-foot walls.

8. Creel

Chihuahua

This mountain town is full of opportunities for hiking, horseback riding, and visiting the stunning rock formations of the Valley of the Monks. There are several ways to enjoy outdoor adventures here. Operators like Copper Canyon Tours offer hot springs visits, mountain treks, waterfalls, and cultural exchanges with local communities.

For those looking for an excursion focused on beautiful panoramas, hop aboard the legendary El Chepe train: This 405-mile route traces the entirety of Copper Canyon from Los Mochis in Sinaloa to Chihuahua. It takes 15 hours to complete the full ride, but travelers can take the trip in sections.

9. Comala

Colima

Propped at the foot of the Volcán de Fuego, Comala is a town where life is savored one sip of tuba (a coconut drink) at a time. Dubbed the “White Town of America” for its white-washed facades, Comala may be recognized by literature lovers as the setting of Juan Rulfo’s haunting novel Pedro Páramo—in reality, the town is anything but ghostly.

The main square hums with lively botaneros, cantina-style restaurants where free small plates accompany your drinks. Don Camalón is one of the best known in Comala, where you can snack on enchiladas, flautas, mini burritos, and tostadas with guacamole. Just outside town, the Nogueras Hacienda botanical gardens and La Maria Lagoon offer peaceful escapes into nature.

The small town of Taxco is a three-hour drive from Mexico City. Courtesy of Yessi Trex/Pexels (L); courtesy of Sebastián Casimiro/Pexels (R)

10. Taxco

Guerrero

The hilly village of Taxco is a dip back to 16th-century Mexico, where narrow streets wind through buildings adorned with terra-cotta roofs and wrought-iron balconies. Known as Mexico’s silver capital, this historic town was once a thriving mining hub from the 16th to the 19th centuries. Today, while the mines are tapped out, its legacy lives on in the jewelry shops and artisan markets selling silver pieces.

At the heart of it all is the stunning Santa Prisca Church, a baroque masterpiece that dominates the skyline with its pink stone facade. Hop aboard one of the town’s white Volkswagen Beetle taxis to navigate the steep streets, or take the cable car to Hotel Montetaxco—a fine place for views of Taxco rooftops and to rest your head for the night. The views from the outdoor swimming pool are especially scenic, overlooking the mountains and white-washed historic buildings of the city.

11. San Pablo Villa de Mitla

Oaxaca

This town, in the heart of Oaxaca’s central valleys, is known as the “Gateway to the Underworld” in Zapotec mythology. Mitla is home to a fascinating archaeological site of the same name, where geometric mosaics—crafted without mortar—decorate ancient temples and tombs. Mitla’s ruins feel intimate, with patterns telling stories of a civilization that revered this site as a portal between the living and the dead.

Beyond its history, Mitla is a paradise for mezcal lovers, surrounded by family-run establishments. Visitors can sample smoky, small-batch mezcal straight from the source at mezcalerías like Hacienda Mezcalera El Mitleño, which dates back to 1948.

Real de Catorce sits high in the mountains of San Luis Potosí. Photo by 5l/Shutterstock

12. Real de Catorce

San Luis Potosí

Once a thriving silver mining town in the 19th century, this town exudes nostalgia with its crumbling yet elegant colonial buildings and stark desert landscape. To enter, visitors must pass through the eerie, one-lane Ogarrio Tunnel, a passageway that heightens the sense of stepping into another time period.

Adventurers can explore abandoned mines, ride horseback through rugged canyons, or wander the haunting streets of this village. The town is also a spiritual haven, drawing pilgrims to the Church of Immaculate Conception and the sacred desert of Wirikuta, a revered site for the Huichol people.