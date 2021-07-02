Travel InspirationArt + CultureHistory + Culture
By Associated Press (AP)
  •  July 2, 2021

Monument to Activist Ida B. Wells Unveiled in Chicago

Wells, born enslaved in 1862 in Mississippi, became a newspaper editor and was awarded a posthumous Pulitzer in 2020 for her reporting on the lynching of African Americans.
Monument to Activist Ida B. Wells Unveiled in Chicago

An abstract sculpture in honor of journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett, created by sculptor Richard Hunt in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood

Photo by Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP

A monument to journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett was unveiled Wednesday in Chicago.

Officially called The Light of Truth Ida B. Wells National Monument, the commemoration created by sculptor Richard Hunt was dedicated in the South Side neighborhood where Wells lived out her life.

The monument has three bronze columns that support intertwined bronze sheets twisted into coils and spirals. One observer had trouble describing the abstraction at the top of the monument, asking if it was a hat or a crown of thorns. She was more certain about the columns.

Celebrated Chicago sculptor Richard Hunt, center, arrives at his abstract monument made in honor of Ida B. Wells.

Celebrated Chicago sculptor Richard Hunt, center, arrives at his abstract monument made in honor of Ida B. Wells.

Photo by Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP

“It is interesting,” spectator Roberta Trotter told the Chicago Tribune. “I just want to know what the artist thinks before I say more. But I do see a strong base. That, I understand—Ida was a strong woman.”

Granddaughter Michelle Duster said traditional busts and statues of Wells were considered, but she and others pushing for the monument preferred something interpretive, which she said projects Wells better than the literal.

The monument to Wells was financed by contributions made during a fundraising campaign over several years led by Duster. It sits on the site of the Ida B. Wells Homes, a housing project constructed in the 1930s, torn down in 2011, and replaced with market rate and subsidized housing.

Michelle Duster looks at the plaque of her great-grandmother’s portrait.

Michelle Duster looks at the plaque of her great-grandmother’s portrait.

Photo by Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP

“Hopefully it becomes a point of pride to Bronzeville, the kind of thing people want to serve as a backdrop to their lives here,” Duster said. “That’s what I want—a gathering spot.”

Congress Parkway, a major street in Chicago’s business district, was renamed for Wells in 2019.

Wells, who was born a slave in 1862 in Mississippi, was a 30-year-old newspaper editor in Memphis, Tennessee, when she began her campaign against lynching. Wells’s crusade was prompted by the 1892 lynching of a man whose first child was her godchild. She traveled the South over several months interviewing witnesses and reading reports of similar events, which she published in the newspaper she co-owned and edited, The Memphis Free Speech and Headlight.

In 2020, Wells was awarded a posthumous Pulitzer Prize for her reporting on the lynching of African Americans.

Although she was threatened frequently because of her work, she helped to found several civil rights organizations, including the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the National Association of Colored Women.

Wells died of kidney disease on March 25, 1931, at 68.

>> Next: 21 Places to Learn About African American History

Associated Press (AP)
The Associated Press provides independent news journalism from around the world.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Sandstone rocks form an arch over cerulean blue water at the Crystal Lagoon in Comino
Health + Wellness
How to Experience a Different Kind of Wellness in Malta
Sponsored by
Reine, Norway
Journeys: Europe
15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights in Norway
Journeys: Europe
This 16-Day Nordic Trip Includes a Night in a Glass Igloo
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights with a Hurtigruten ship
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
Chase the Northern Lights Along Norway’s Arctic Coast
Sponsored by
Ålesund, Norway
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
12 Days, from Norway’s Fjords to Lapland’s Forests
Sponsored by
The rooftop pool of 1 Hotel Toronto
Health + Wellness
Where to Recharge in Toronto, From Spas to Lake Ontario
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
Some of Playa Viva's accommodations are treehouses that hover six feet off the ground.
Some of Playa Viva's accommodations are treehouses that hover six feet off the ground.
Hotels
17 Magical Tree House Hotels Around the World
October 2, 2026 08:20 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A tram in Amsterdam featuring an image of Yayoi Kusama and depictions of her art for her Stedelijk Museum exhibit
Museums + Galleries
Yayoi Kusama’s Final Major Exhibit Is Taking Place in Amsterdam
October 2, 2026 05:22 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A humpback whale breaching in Alaska
Cruise
Ship Strikes Are Among the Biggest Threats to Whales. One Cruise Line Wants to Help Change That
October 1, 2026 01:36 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
3 people with dirt bikes practice figure eights in a field in British Columbia
Outdoor Adventure
I Crashed, Stalled, and Slayed a Few Dragons at Dirt Bike Camp in British Columbia
October 1, 2026 08:30 AM
 · 
Ashlea Halpern
Read More