Monument to Activist Ida B. Wells Unveiled in Chicago

A monument to journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett was unveiled Wednesday in Chicago.

Officially called The Light of Truth Ida B. Wells National Monument, the commemoration created by sculptor Richard Hunt was dedicated in the South Side neighborhood where Wells lived out her life.

The monument has three bronze columns that support intertwined bronze sheets twisted into coils and spirals. One observer had trouble describing the abstraction at the top of the monument, asking if it was a hat or a crown of thorns. She was more certain about the columns.

Photo by Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP Celebrated Chicago sculptor Richard Hunt, center, arrives at his abstract monument made in honor of Ida B. Wells.

“It is interesting,” spectator Roberta Trotter told the Chicago Tribune. “I just want to know what the artist thinks before I say more. But I do see a strong base. That, I understand—Ida was a strong woman.”

Granddaughter Michelle Duster said traditional busts and statues of Wells were considered, but she and others pushing for the monument preferred something interpretive, which she said projects Wells better than the literal.

The monument to Wells was financed by contributions made during a fundraising campaign over several years led by Duster. It sits on the site of the Ida B. Wells Homes, a housing project constructed in the 1930s, torn down in 2011, and replaced with market rate and subsidized housing.

Photo by Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP Michelle Duster looks at the plaque of her great-grandmother’s portrait.

“Hopefully it becomes a point of pride to Bronzeville, the kind of thing people want to serve as a backdrop to their lives here,” Duster said. “That’s what I want—a gathering spot.”