MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home

It might be a while before New York City’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) reopens its doors to the public, but the recently renovated contemporary museum still wants to inspire art lovers during quarantine. In addition to a virtual museum tour that gives access to collection highlights—ranging from 19th-century paintings by Vincent van Gogh to Jenny Holzer’s modern LED art—MoMA is offering a series of free online art courses for at-home audiences amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The nine courses, which are available through the online learning platform Coursera, allow students to hear directly from MoMA curators, artists, and designers, whose work is featured in the museum’s renowned collection and exhibitions.

The topics are, of course, art focused. However, the subjects are still “tailored to a broad audience,” the museum says, exploring everything from photography and fashion to postwar abstract painting, as well as more general examinations of contemporary art.

Anyone can currently enroll in MoMA’s free online art classes. New sessions begin every four weeks, but you can access previous course content upon enrolling, and the courses can be completed at your own pace. (If you want more time, you can change your deadlines without losing any of your work, according to the FAQ section.)

Here are a few of MoMA’s free online art classes to look for:

What Is Contemporary Art?