Millennials Can’t Get Enough of This Stretch of Florida Coast

Yes, the sand is actually that fine and white on St. Pete Beach, Florida.

Why people of a certain age are flocking to Tampa and St. Petersburg.

If it’s been a while since you’ve ventured to the stretch of Florida’s Gulf Coast around St. Petersburg and Tampa, you’re in for a surprise. The Tampa Bay area is one of the top cities in the U.S. attracting millennials, with corporate tech talent and postgrads alike heading to the “growing hub of creativity.” (Weather ain’t bad, either.) And in neighboring St. Pete, too, a youthful, creative vibe prevails. Downtown St. Petersburg feels particularly vital of late, anchored by an intuitive new pier (the St. Pete Pier) that seamlessly connects the waterfront and downtown with a public beach on the bayfront, a rooftop tiki bar, an ecodiscovery center with an overwater walkway, and a pirate-themed playground among its many amenities. And Tampa’s Riverwalk is in a constant state of evolution as new residences and restaurants shape the downtown area into a lovely, livable place with plenty of tourist appeal, too. The best new hotels to check into Towering over downtown Tampa’s Water Street District along the Hillsborough River and surrounding shipping canals, the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street opened its doors in 2021 as the city’s newest true luxury hotel. The Spa by JW here quickly became the top wellness spot in town. There’s a happening pool deck and bar on the sixth floor, and when the rooftop raw bar eventually opens on the hotel’s 27th floor (slated for sometime in 2022), it will overlook the best views in town.

In Tampa’s historic Latin quarter, Ybor City, Hotel Haya is a stylish homage to midcentury Havana with an equally stylish restaurant, Flor Fina, known for its rotating ceviche menu. See also in Ybor City: the excellent Sicilian restaurant, Casa Santo Stefano, which opened in late 2020 in an early 20th-century macaroni factory. New on the Gulf Coast beach scene in August 2021, the 156-room Bellwether Beach Resort fronts St. Pete Beach and perfectly captures the town’s vintage vibe, with a rotating restaurant on its top floor and candy-colored decor that screams retro Sunshine State. And in Tampa’s trendy residential SoHo district, the foodie-focused Epicurean Hotel is expanding in 2022 with scores of new guest rooms and suites, plus a new fourth-floor terrace. Photo by C Ruby C /Shutterstock A vibrant, creative spirit extends from the sculptures at St. Pete Pier (pictured) all the way up to Tampa, Florida. Where to eat on the water With lots of year-round sunshine, and Gulf of Mexico and bay breezes to keep things comfortable, outdoor dining has been the standard long before pandemic times. In downtown Tampa, along the Hillsborough River (where dolphins often swim by), order from the counters at Heights Public Market at Armature Works—a food hall set inside the old streetcar warehouse. A few blocks away, in the Water Street Tampa district, Sparkman Wharf hosts the city’s hottest chefs, who serve take-away eats from shipping containers along Garrison Channel. Crowning the new St. Pete Pier, Pier Teaki has rum runners and mai tais in cups that will make you want to party; enjoy great grouper sandwiches with views overlooking Tampa Bay and downtown St. Pete.