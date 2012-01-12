Miami Beach: Pool Party

Miami has come a long way since its Don Johnson days. The city’s vibrant arts scene has propelled it into the international spotlight. Art Basel Miami Beach is one outgrowth, but the city stirs year-round with inspired creativity. Faded icons, such as the art deco–era Raleigh Hotel with its curvaceous pool (Esther Williams swam here!), have been reinvigorated, adding to the city’s retrocool vibe.

Viceroy Miami

At the 162-room Viceroy Miami, maximalism rules. The hotel is set in a statement-making downtown skyscraper, and Florida’s longest infinity pool graces the two-acre rooftop. A sumptuous Philippe Starck–designed spa is tricked out with marble soaking tubs, redwood-lined saunas, tranquil lounging nooks, and an enormous chartreuse Murano chandelier.

Rubell Family Collection

The Rubell Family Collection occupies a former Drug Enforcement Administration warehouse in the Wynwood Arts District. Contemporary artists exhibited here include Jeff Koons and Kara Walker.

Rabbit Hole Vintage Boutique

A whimsical boutique, the Rabbit Hole is the go-to spot for savvy fashionistas seeking vintage finds. Owner Tya Tiempetch scours the country for the best ’60s baby-doll dresses, ruffly ’70s Givenchy blouses, and studded ’80s suede skirts.

Margulies Collection

Showcasing photography, video, and sculpture, the Margulies Collection at the Warehouse displays work by such luminaries as Donald Judd and Richard Serra.

