One Great Day in Paris, According to Meghan Donovan

For Meghan Donovan, it is about long walks, good food, and photo opps.

share this article

Note: Though COVID-19 has stalled a lot of travel plans, we hope our stories can offer inspiration for your future adventures—and a bit of hope. Meghan Donovan started her lifestyle site, wit & whimsy, in 2006. She was one of the first social media influencers and has maintained her presence as influencer culture has exploded and changed over the years. She posts new content on her blog and Instagram almost daily that covers lifestyle, travel, fashion, beauty, and personal stories. At the end of each year, she launches a Kindness Campaign, with suggestions on how to #SpreadKindnessSpreadJoy, such as charity and teacher donations and buying gift cards to pass out. In her travels around the world, she keeps going back to Paris. After living there for four months, and revisiting a few times a year from her Brooklyn home, she decided to turn her love and knowledge of Paris into a new business: a travel consultancy called Paris, Perfected that offers personalized Paris recommendations for hotels, restaurants, museums, culture, and more. Here’s her perfect day. And I’d love to hear yours! Please email me at annie@afar.com. Photo by Carter Fish Photography Paris, Perfected founder Meghan Donovan starting the day in Paris Morning I like to start my days early because, to me, there is never enough time in Paris. There is a sense of magic in the air as the city slowly wakes up. I have two favorite hotels, one on the Right Bank, Hotel Thérèse, and one on the Left Bank, Hotel Récamier.

Article continues below advertisement

In the Marais, there is a pint-size coffee shop called Ob-La-Di with beautifully tiled floors, where you can slowly drink your coffee that’s served by a friendly staff. I’ll get a croissant at Poîlane or Boulangerie Utopie and walk around snapping photos. When you stroll around Paris with no agenda, you can see where your feet lead you. You will discover endless colorful doors and surprising charming courtyards. I like to recommend photo spots for my Paris, Perfected clients, so I’ll take notes on any particularly delightful places I discover. I’ll pop into shops in the Marais as they open, such as the concept store Merci (their homewares are my favorite) or those along Rue de Turenne. I particularly love the candles at Kerzon and usually get one either for myself or as a gift for a friend. Nearby, the Place des Vosges is one of the most photogenic squares in all of Paris and also its oldest. Afternoon For lunch, I love the sidewalk terrace at Café Charlot on Rue Charlot. There is no better place to watch the world go by over a warm goat cheese salad and a glass of cold rosé.

Article continues below advertisement