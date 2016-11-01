Home>Travel inspiration>People>Insiders

Meet the Man Making Sure Airbnb Lives Up to its Values

By Jennifer Flowers

Nov 1, 2016

From the November/December 2016 issue

share this article
flipboard
An Airbnb in Park City, Utah

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

An Airbnb in Park City, Utah

He helped Airbnb become a household name. Now he's making sure the company stays true to its roots.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Airbnb’s first challenge was to get strangers to open their doors to other strangers. Mission accomplished: The number of properties on the home-sharing site skyrocketed from 500,000 to 2.3 million in the last three years, and 100 million guests around the world have stayed at an Airbnb. Since its launch in 2008, Airbnb has become an iconic global brand and a household name. 

Chief Marketing Officer Jonathan Mildenhall played a key role in that growth, launching campaigns such as “Never a Stranger,” which followed a New Yorker named Ellie as she traveled around the world on Airbnb and demonstrated how any city can feel like home when you’re staying with an Airbnb host.

Jonathan Mildenhall
Photo by Chloe Aftel
Jonathan Mildenhall
Now comes the hard part. As the home-sharing community has gotten bigger, it has, perhaps inevitably, dealt with issues that conflict with its messages of sharing and inclusiveness. The most worrisome? Discrimination against guests. Headline-making incidents prompted Airbnb CEO and cofounder Brian Chesky to respond. He brought in prominent names in law and civil rights, hired a director of diversity, rolled out training to discourage unconscious bias for hosts, and added features to the site that deter racial profiling. 

Mildenhall, having grown up as a gay, mixed-race, working-class kid in the projects of northern England, is no stranger to discrimination, and as such is well suited to the job of shaping the company’s public image on the issue.

“I don’t shy away from uncomfortable truths,” says Mildenhall. “I lean into them and try to build narratives that address them head on. That’s just the way that I’m wired.” 

Airbnb’s “#HostWithPride” video, which tells stories of personal struggles and acceptance from Airbnb hosts and guests who are members of the LGBT community, launched during National Pride Month this year. “Is ManKind?,” a simple ad showing a baby walking toward a door with a voiceover about walking a mile in someone else’s shoes, aired during the broadcast of ESPN’s ESPY Awards after Caitlin Jenner’s speech.

“Brian [Chesky] talks about a world of increasing isolation,” says Mildenhall, “and he believes that Airbnb can push against that isolation and create a world of more belonging. As a marketer, to have this as my motivation was a dream.”

>>Next: The Woman Who Could Convince Anyone to Cruise

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories