Sponsored Content
Travel InspirationSustainable Travel
Sponsored by Lufthansa Group   •  October 14, 2024

This Airline Strives to Make Flying More Eco-Friendly

The Lufthansa Group is cutting CO2 emissions through fleet modernization, Green Fares, and sustainable fuels.

A collage of the front half of an airplane flying in the sky, lined up perfectly with the back half of a shark's tail swimming through the water.

A new skin, inspired by sharks, helps planes glide more smoothly, reducing emissions.

Courtesy of Lufthansa Group

Eco-friendly transportation appeals to 83 percent of travelers, but only half prioritize it when planning, according to a Booking.com study. The Lufthansa Group makes it easier to explore the world with a reduced carbon footprint thanks to a pioneering approach that embraces technology to shape a more sustainable future for aviation.

The company’s ambitious goals include halving net carbon emissions between 2019 and 2030 and achieving a CO2-neutral balance by 2050. You can support its mission with more sustainable choices like Green Fares on any of the group’s airlines, including the flagship Lufthansa, SWISS, Edelweiss, Eurowings, Discover, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Air Dolomiti. These types of travel decisions—Green Fares reduce CO2 emissions from flying by 20 percent—are some of the most important steps in reducing your carbon footprint.

How used cooking oil fuels eco-friendlier flights

Gloved hands holding a transparent brown bottle of a biofuel.

Biofuel

Courtesy of Lufthansa Group

Among the most significant ways that the Lufthansa Group is at the forefront of greener aviation is in how it’s driven the next generation of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) since 2012. As one of the leading customers for SAF in Europe, the company was an early adopter of the first viable SAF, made from organic waste like used cooking oils blended with kerosene (the maximum ratio currently allowed is 50-50).

Pure SAF creates a CO2 cycle, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 80 percent over the fuel’s lifespan. In addition to using SAFs, Lufthansa Group supports the industry in improving this technology by optimizing supply chains, future production, and aircraft use, raising the need for advanced synthetic SAFs in the future.

Shark-like aerodynamics

It’s not just what powers airplanes that matters; aerodynamics also plays an impactful role in efficiency. To improve airflow around aircraft fuselage, the group worked with chemical coatings manufacturer BASF and looked to the sea for a solution. AeroSHARK is a film—just 50 micrometers (less than .002 inches) thick—that draws inspiration from shark skin, reducing friction through air-channeling microgrooves called riblets. This improves fuel efficiency by more than 1 percent and cuts emissions by the same amount.

Cost-effective and scalable, the technology took flight in 2023 on all SWISS 777-300ERs and four Lufthansa Cargo 777Fs. This achievement marks the first time an airline has outfitted an entire Boeing long-haul fleet with the efficiency-boosting new “skin.” As its use expands, AeroSHARK could save more than 6 million tons of CO2 each year if used on the global fleet of planes.

Greener transport today

A modern airplane designed by Lufthansa Group flying away over clouds in a blue sky.

Modern planes reduce the impact of travel

Courtesy of Lufthansa Group

Going more than skin deep in making its airplanes more efficient, the Lufthansa Group is adding more than 250 new aircraft over the next eight years. This fleet modernization will reduce fuel consumption and thus CO2 emissions by up to 30 percent on every flight, an effort that’s the single biggest lever in lowering the environmental impact of flying today. The company has also introduced noise-reducing measures like installing vortex generators that make flying quieter during the approach phase.

The Lufthansa Group is flying smarter as well, partnering with Google Cloud to swiftly sift through the 10,000 data points produced every minute by each plane in use. AI then makes suggestions—including more efficient flight speeds or aircraft sizes, depending on demand—for controllers to evaluate. SWISS flights alone saved 9,590 tons of CO2 emissions in 2022 using AI.

Innovations for an eco-friendlier future

A close-up of warm yellow-colored biofuel with magnified, round droplets suspended on top.

Alternative fuels can power planes more efficiently.

Courtesy of Lufthansa Group

Looking ahead, Lufthansa Group wants to be the first to fly with innovative sun-to-liquid fuel to further reduce CO2 emissions. It works by using fields of mirrors to reflect light into a tower, which concentrates the solar radiation at more than 2,700°F to drive a reactor. This transforms biowaste from a local paper mill (methane and carbon dioxide) into renewable jet fuel—without requiring arable land or competing with food production. The process has a remarkably high-efficiency potential because it takes few steps to convert the energy. SWISS aims to adopt this technology first, striving to mix the first volumes of solar fuel and kerosene in 2025.

Lufthansa Technik is also paving the way for ground supply of hydrogen-powered aircraft by conducting ground testing at its Hamburg facilities. The team fitted a decommissioned Airbus A320 with test systems, an internal tank for liquid hydrogen (LH2), and an onboard fuel cell for scientists to study. One barrier they hope to crack is refueling a long-haul aircraft with LH2, which currently takes several hours, making the turnaround time impractical.

How passengers can contribute to more sustainable flying

A fleet of airplanes reflected in an airport window, where a man is looking out onto the tarmac.

Fleet livery reflected in a terminal window

Courtesy of Lufthansa Group

Around 4 percent of those who book with Lufthansa Group choose to fly more sustainably. After selecting flights, passengers can support their favorite SAF, high-quality climate-protection projects, or both. You can use these Lufthansa offers to reduce or offset flight-related CO2 emissions before, during, or after a trip.

In early 2023, the company was also the first airline group to introduce Green Fares, which fully offset individuals’ flight-related CO2 emissions. Already, more than 1 million passengers have selected this option, available in Europe and on routes to North Africa. Twenty percent of the reduction comes from SAF, and the remainder from compensation projects, which include CarbonCure (capturing CO2 in fresh concrete).

Another initiative involves Biochar technology, which converts landfill biomass, such as clean waste wood and forest residues, into a charcoal-like substance that improves plant growth and supports microorganisms, reducing reliance on soil-degrading fertilizers. It can boost crop and dairy yields, counteract food shortages, and store water to help mitigate drought risks.

In its first year, Green Fares saved 169,755,955 pounds of CO2—equal to the emissions from 12,000 Airbus A320neo flights from Hamburg to Munich. Discover more about the group’s commitment to the climate and environment.

Lufthansa Group
From Our Partners
An aerial view of the Palm Beach Par 3 golf course and hotel along the beach in Florida
Natural Wonders
4 Outdoor Adventure Ideas in Florida
Sponsored by
Corpus Christi
Water Sports
Looking for an Active Beach Trip? Check Out This Coastal Destination
Sponsored by
A cloudy, empty beach with birds flying above in Padre Island, Texas
Health + Wellness
This Gulf Coast Beach Escape Has Seafood Feasts and Laid-Back Vibes
Sponsored by
Virginia Commonwealth University in the Fan District of Richmond
Art + Culture
Why Richmond Is a City for Everyone
Sponsored by
Shoppers stroll along Nanjing Road flanked with neon signs in Shanghai, China
Style + Design
3 Great Travel Destinations for Shopping
Sponsored by
An aerial view organic patterns in sand along the Hunter River, Kimberley Coastline, Australia
Journeys: Nature
The Ultimate Adventure Through Western Australia
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
The Yellowknife area in Canada’s Northwest Territories is located directly beneath the aurora oval.
Where to Go in Winter
The Best Places to Visit in January
October 14, 2024 08:48 PM
 · 
Mark Ellwood
Snow-covered canals near water.
Cities We Love
I Was a Tour Guide in Venice—Here’s Why Winter Is Hands-Down the Best Time to Visit
October 14, 2024 05:30 PM
 · 
Mark Ellwood
A tray of flaky, shell-shaped pastries with a sweet or creamy filling.
Food + Drink
9 Italian Desserts Not to Miss While in Italy
October 14, 2024 05:04 PM
 · 
Laura Itzkowitz
Ta’aktana, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, features overwater bungalows in a tranquil lagoon.
Hotels We Love
5 Alternative Honeymoon Destinations (and Their Most Romantic Resorts)
October 14, 2024 01:18 PM
 · 
Chris Dong

See More