Home>Travel inspiration>Travel for Good

Video: Around the World, Little Free Pantries Are Providing Relief for Those in Need

By Claudia Cardia and Maggie Fuller

Jun 23, 2020

share this article
flipboard

Illustration by Claudia Cardia

Love in the Time of Quarantine is a video series that spotlights solidarity around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this episode, we look at big things in “little” packages.

share this article
flipboard

Video transcription: 
You may have seen the viral news about Italy’s solidarity baskets. As the country was struggling through one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, residents of Naples began lowering baskets from their balconies filled with food for those in need. The idea was simple: “Those who can, put something in; those who can’t, help yourself.”

But you may not have seen the similar acts of individual charity that have been quietly taking place elsewhere during these times of economic uncertainty.

Around the world, people have been creating and stocking Little Free Pantries, filling them with food as well as masks, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and other essential items for anyone who needs them.

The concept of the Little Free Pantry isn’t new. It spun off from the popular Little Free Library movement around 2016 and aims to address food insecurity. Like the libraries, which are small, watertight boxes filled with books, anyone can take from or contribute to a Little Free Pantry.

But lately, the Little Free Pantry movement has expanded. Stewards of Little Free Libraries have begun converting their boxes into pantries, hoping to provide some relief to essential workers as well as neighbors facing food insecurity these days. The Little Free Library organization has even mapped the converted sharing boxes. You can find them all over the United States and Canada, and there are also a few in Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, India, and, of course, Italy. 

Article continues below advertisement

It may seem like a small gesture, but sometimes big things really do come in little boxes.

>>Next: (Video) Designers and Distillers Get Creative During the Coronavirus Pandemic

popular stories

  1. 10 Less-Crowded Alternatives to the Most Popular U.S. National Parks

    Outdoor Adventure

  2. The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021

    Cities We Love

  3. The Best (and Cheapest) Europe Flights for 2021

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Brews and Views in Asheville

Brews and Views in Asheville

Scenic Relaxation in the Blue Ridge Mountains

Scenic Relaxation in the Blue Ridge Mountains

Mountain Drives, Breathtaking Hikes, and Asheville Strolls

Mountain Drives, Breathtaking Hikes, and Asheville Strolls