Living in the Moment: Trey Zoeller, Founder, Jefferson's Bourbon

When Zoeller isn’t busy crafting his small-batch whiskey, which he started with his father, Chet, in 1997, the Louisville native loves to seek out a spontaneous travel adventure. Read on to find out where the master distiller is dreaming of going next.

Let’s play spin the globe—name the one place you’ve always wanted to go.

I have three places on my list: South Africa, Argentina, and the Amalfi Coast.

The Amalfi Coast on the southern edge of the Sorrentine Peninsula in Italy Photo by Shannon Kircher

What’s your spirit city? (Where do you want to return to over and over?)

New Orleans. I went to school in the Big Easy, where the food, music, and attitude got into my blood. Somehow, I always make excuses to go back.

Do you have a travel ritual?

Always have at least two days with zero plans. I do that so I can gain knowledge and hit the places that only locals could direct me towards.

Do you maintain any routines from home while traveling or does it all go out the window?

I try to get on local time as quickly as possible. And then I try to immerse myself as a local and explore.

Sorry, you only get to eat one regional cuisine for the rest of your life. What is it?

I was in Cartagena earlier this year. The assortment of fruits, seafood, and spices was unbeatable. I could live on that combination for eternity.