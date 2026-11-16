A personal wardrobe, a minibar, and enough room to invite a traveling companion over for dinner aren’t amenities you’d typically associate with flying. But they’re among the features British Airways is bringing to its largest planes as part of a sweeping redesign of its Airbus A380 fleet.

The airline has unveiled a new vision for its Airbus A380s, enormous double-decker jets that are the largest passenger planes in the world. All four cabins are getting new seats, upgraded entertainment systems, refreshed interiors, and improvements to bedding and amenities.

The biggest changes are happening in the premium cabins. First class will comprise a dozen private suites, while the entire upper deck will be transformed into what British Airways says will be the world’s largest business-class cabin. The airline is also making room for substantially more premium-economy seats. In fact, the redesigned planes will carry 417 passengers, down from 469 today, with much of that space being redirected toward premium seating.

The first of British Airways’ dozen A380s is expected to return to service in the coming months, although the carrier hasn’t announced an exact date or revealed which destinations will get the new cabins first.

Here’s a closer look at what travelers can expect on board.

British Airways’ new first class: A private suite that promotes connection

In addition to having more space and privacy, first-class fliers will be offered a choose-what-you-want menu that includes dishes such as a rack of lamb. Courtesy of British Airways

The most luxurious changes are happening at the very front of the aircraft, where British Airways is introducing 12 new first-class suites inspired in part by the elegance of the Concorde.

Each suite will have a fully flat bed that will be six feet, seven inches long with a plush mattress topper and a personal wardrobe. There will also be an integrated minibar (with snacks and water), a 60-inch privacy wall that separates passengers from the rest of the cabin, and customizable lighting. The design also incorporates curved furnishings inspired by Concorde’s aerodynamic wings, along with hand-stitched leather and wood veneer details.

For couples or friends traveling together, the center suites have another appealing feature: a divider that opens to create a shared space, complete with tables at which passengers can enjoy a meal together rather than dining separately.

British Airways has also partnered with British heritage leather-goods maker Swaine on amenity kits inspired by vintage travel trunks. The kits contain six Wildsmith skin-care products, including a hydrating face mist, a ceramide balm, and an overnight mask. When it’s time to sleep, passengers can change into navy-blue pajamas made from a cool-touch fabric and decorated with the airline’s bespoke tartan, along with matching slippers. The bedding includes a lightweight cotton duvet, a supportive pillow, and a woven herringbone blanket, with a navy-blue cushion for extra comfort.

The dining experience is getting an upgrade, too, with an amuse-bouche to start and a new From the Grill menu: Passengers can customize their meals, choosing from dishes such as British roast rack of lamb or grilled salmon, paired with their preferred sides and sauces. There’s also an Anytime Dining menu for travelers who prefer to eat on their own schedule.

Business class: The entire upper deck is getting 106 Club Suites

A new era of Club Suites is coming to British Airways’ Club World, the carrier’s version of business class. Courtesy of British Airways

British Airways is devoting the A380’s entire upper deck to business class, with 106 Club Suites spread across four separate sections, making it what the airline says will be the world’s largest business-class cabin.

It’s a significant upgrade from the A380’s aging Club World seats, which alternate between forward- and backward-facing positions, lack privacy doors, and require some passengers to step over a neighbor’s footrest to reach the aisle. The new Club Suites, already available on several other British Airways aircraft, eliminate those frustrations, giving every passenger direct aisle access and a sliding door for more privacy. The fully flat beds are getting some attention, too, with redesigned cushions that reduce the gaps between them when the seat converts into a sleeping surface. British Airways has also added more accessible storage and conveniently placed charging ports.

Business-class travelers will receive amenity kits with one of four designs by British artists, curated in partnership with the art platform Rise Art. Inside are wellness products from British brand Anatomē, known for its aromatherapy-inspired skin care and sleep products.

Premium economy: More privacy and room to recline

Not to be overlooked will be the newly updated premium-economy cabin, which will have 84 seats—up from 55. Courtesy of British Airways

In World Traveller Plus, British Airways’s version of premium economy, the carrier is adding a little more privacy and comfort without the business-class price tag. New seats will be topped with winged headrests that create more separation between passengers, and they’ll recline farther, although the airline hasn’t specified exactly how much. The premium-economy cabin itself is growing, too, from 55 to 84 seats, making it the largest in the airline’s fleet.

The seats will be arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration, retaining the current 38-inch seat pitch. They’ll have quilted upholstery, British tweed-inspired fabrics, and small cocktail tables, along with larger entertainment screens and additional storage for personal belongings.

For overnight flights, passengers will receive new pillows and herringbone-patterned blankets. British Airways is also introducing reusable amenity kits that double as tote bags, stocked with a Dr.PAWPAW moisturizing balm, an eye mask, socks, and a dental kit, which passengers can take with them after landing.

Economy: Wider seats and upgraded entertainment

World Traveller, British Airways’ economy class, is introducing wider seats with adjustable headrests. Currently, the seats are 17.3 inches; they’ll go up to 18.25 on the redesigned aircraft. The new cabin will also include larger, 12-inch high-definition entertainment screens (up from 9 inches) with Bluetooth connectivity, so travelers can use their own wireless headphones rather than the airline’s. USB-C charging ports at every seat will make it easier to keep devices powered throughout a long flight.

The refreshed cabin will have 215 economy seats, down from 303 on the current A380, as the airline devotes more space to its premium cabins.