Hawai‘i already felt far away when I lived in North Carolina. After I moved to Italy in September 2025, it felt unreachable, with multiple connections and no single-ticket journey booking option. This past spring, Alaska Airlines flew its first-ever transatlantic route, a new nonstop flight between Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Rome Fiumicino International Airport (FCO) and the carrier’s debut into Europe. No other airline flies between the two cities nonstop. But for me there was an added bonus: The flight also offered an easier way to get to Hawai‘i from across the pond.

No one flies nonstop from Europe to Maui, so every routing has at least one stop. Alaska Airlines offers the only daily nonstop between Italy and Seattle, with lie-flat suites in business class, and one ticket all the way to the Hawaiian islands. Rome to Seattle takes about 11.5 hours, with a midafternoon departure from Rome that lands in time for dinner in Seattle. Because that evening arrival leaves little chance of a same-day connection, most travelers spend the night in Seattle before the roughly six-hour flight to Maui.

Seattle is the Alaska Airlines equivalent of the Icelandair stopover in Reykjavík for transatlantic connections, but here the final destination is Hawai‘i. On the opposite end, you can overnight in Seattle again or take the Maui red-eye, which lands around 6 a.m., and catch the afternoon Rome flight the same day. The Rome–Seattle route is seasonal, having run through October 23, and will start back up in March 2027.

Alaska’s new international business class

Alaska Airlines provides Filson bedding in its business-class seats. Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

One of my best friends who lives on Maui got married this past September. I originally didn’t think attending it was doable until I learned about Alaska Airlines’ new direct Rome to Seattle leg. I changed my RSVP to yes and tested out the new route myself, along with the carrier’s new international business-class suites.

The Suites cabin, Alaska’s new international business class, features 34 lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 layout on the airline’s Boeing 787-9, a product that debuted with the Rome launch. My husband and I took a middle pair, where a divider lowers to make one larger private pod with privacy doors on the aisle side. It felt more like a small hotel room, and we were even able to cuddle (with seat belts on, of course). I comfortably binge-watched White Lotus (Season 2), Practical Magic, and Lost Boys on the 18-inch screen.

One slight drawback: Alaska has no lounge at Rome Fiumicino as the airline only operates one seasonal flight so far, so Suites passengers can use the Prima Vista, an independent Italian lounge, or the British Airways lounge in Terminal 3. I like Prima Vista for the food and British Airways for the tarmac views. There are three Alaska lounges at SEA, a major hub for the carrier, in Concourse C, D, and N— and for Suites guests, there’s an exclusive check-in area in Seattle where a concierge ushers you to a private security entrance. We didn’t get to experience this option since Seattle was a layover for us.

Drinks and dining onboard

Alaska brings distinctly Pacific Northwest flavors onboard with dishes by chef Brady Ishiwata Williams of Asian fusion restaurant Tomo, and Salt & Straw ice cream. Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

Upon embarking, a glass of Louis Roederer champagne greeted me once I stowed my luggage in spacious overhead bins. After takeoff, dinner service kicked off with a West Coast cheese plate, including Beecher’s Flagship (a firm cow’s milk cheese with a nutty flavor) from Seattle, and a wine list with pours from well-known global wineries like Napa Valley’s Stag’s Leap, Sonoma’s Paul Hobbs, and Tuscany’s Villa Antinori.

For dinner, I went with an entrée, developed with Seattle chef Brady Ishiwata Williams of Asian fusion restaurant Tomo. His Klingemann Farms short rib came glazed in a tangy, spicy serrano jaew Thai-style sauce with rice cakes, hon-shimeji mushrooms, and steamed baby bok choy. It isn’t the same as a sit-down dinner at Tomo itself, but at cruising altitude the execution of flavors were impressive.

I was stuffed but managed to make room for the ice cream cart from Salt & Straw, a popular Portland scoop shop known for its unique flavors. My sundae, in typical Salt & Straw fashion, featured honey balsamic strawberry with cracked pepper ice cream, and it was the perfect end to the meal before my slumber.

Other amenities

Alaska provides business-class passengers with Filson-branded amenity kits. Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

A consistent gripe from Alaska Airlines frequent fliers is that there’s no Wi-Fi on transatlantic flights yet, but I personally liked being unplugged for 11 hours — and Starlink is arriving on the 787 fleet in the future.

The Filson bedding was a nice Pacific Northwest touch with a plush mattress pad, a very comfortable pillow, a lumbar pillow strapped to the seatback, and an oversize buttery yellow plaid duvet that I contemplated stuffing in my bag. Luckily for them, I didn’t have room after I added the complimentary Filson dopp kit in my bag, filled with socks I’ll actually wear and Los Angeles–based Salt & Stone mini lip balm, hand cream, and facial spray skincare products.

Flight logistics

Our flight was delayed in Rome for four hours, which killed my plan to eat at Tomo itself once we landed—but Alaska did email an automatic $200 discount code toward a future trip for the delay and inconvenience. Instead, we checked into Element by Marriott Seattle Sea-Tac Airport in Tukwila, a short drive from the airport on Seattle’s Southside. It’s above par for an airport hotel, with firepits, an open lobby, and free bikes to cruise the area.

The Southside also has real neighborhoods, including the Global Dining District, rebranded ahead of the World Cup, with 30 independent restaurants, cafés, and markets. With the delay, we sadly arrived too late to check out the dining district and face-planted into bed, but the next morning we rode the bikes to nearby Neighborhood Cafe for a quick leg stretch and one of its popular-for-good-reason ube lattes before heading back for our flight to Maui at 10:05 a.m. (There are later options, but we were eager to get to Maui.)

Alaska Airlines’ international business-class guests have access to the carrier’s Seattle lounge spaces. Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines, part of the Alaska family since the 2024 merger, flies the Seattle-to-Maui leg, bookable as one itinerary through Alaska. Island music was playing the moment we stepped aboard, and a cocktail made with POG (a passion, orange, and guava juice blend invented on Maui in 1971) showed up before I’d found my seat.

We flew this leg in business class as well, and I was slightly jealous of chef Sheldon Simeon’s dishes on the main cabin menu. I always eat at his restaurant, Tiffany’s, as my last meal on Maui and always order a cheeseburger to go for the plane, so I was excited to hear of his dining menu partnership with Hawaiian Airlines on domestic flights between Hawaiʻi and the U.S. But I sipped on Kō Hana Rum lilikoi daiquiris; the beverage program in business class has come a long way.

By the time we landed in Maui, the trip that once meant two connections and a lost day had become two flights and one real night’s sleep. Seattle might be the most useful stopover most Italy-to-Hawai‘i travelers have never considered.