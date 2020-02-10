Street Artist JR Unveils Giant New Mural on NYC Shipping Containers

In early February, French street artist JR revealed his latest large-scale work: a massive black-and-white mural depicting 1,128 New Yorkers installed on a stack of shipping containers in Williamsburg’s Domino Park.

The 53-foot-tall installation, titled The Chronicles of New York, coincides with the current JR: Chronicles exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum, which features archival photos and video from throughout the artist’s career (on view through May 3). The new mural in Domino Park takes the centerpiece image from JR’s major exhibit and showcases it on a much larger scale—and more publicly—at the five-acre promenade along the East River in Brooklyn near the Williamsburg Bridge.

Photo by Marc Azoulay / © JR-ART.NET The 53-foot-tall Domino Park mural coincides with the Brooklyn Museum’s current “JR: Chronicles” exhibit, on view through May 3, 2020.

On 16 stacked shipping containers, the towering mural displays a collective portrait of more than a thousand New Yorkers from all five boroughs, each of whom JR photographed separately before creating the composite image. According to a press release, the French artist drove a 53-foot truck with a built-in photo studio throughout New York City’s boroughs, taking portraits of local shop owners, random people from the streets, and even some famous faces, including actor Robert De Niro and dancer Lil Buck. You can find a photo of JR doing a wheelie on a bike if you look closely enough at the mural.