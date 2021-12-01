Josephine Baker Becomes First Black Woman Inducted at the Panthéon in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to “a war hero, fighter, dancer, singer; a Black woman defending Black people but first of all, a woman defending humankind. American and French. Josephine Baker fought so many battles with lightness, freedom, joy.

Images of Josephine Baker were projected on the Panthéon during a ceremony in Paris on November 30.

Military officers from the Air Force carried her cenotaph along a red carpet that stretched for four blocks of cobblestoned streets from the Luxembourg Gardens to the Panthéon. Baker’s military medals lay atop the cenotaph, which was draped in the French tricolor flag and contained soils from her birthplace in Missouri, from France, and from her final resting place in Monaco. Her body stayed in Monaco at the request of her family.

Baker’s voice resonated through streets of Paris’s famed Left Bank as recordings from her extraordinary career kicked off an elaborate ceremony at the domed Panthéon monument. Baker joined other French luminaries honored at the site, including philosopher Voltaire, scientist Marie Curie, and writer Victor Hugo.

Josephine Baker—the U.S.-born entertainer, anti-Nazi spy, and civil rights activist—was inducted into France’s Panthéon on Tuesday, becoming the first Black woman to receive the nation’s highest honor.

“Josephine Baker, you are entering into the Panthéon because, [despite] born American, there is no greater French [woman] than you,” he said.

Baker was also the first American-born citizen and the first performer to be immortalized into the Panthéon.

Josephine Baker the activist and humanist

She is not only praised for her world-renowned artistic career but also for her active role in the French Resistance during World War II, her actions as a civil rights activist, and her humanist values, which she displayed through the adoption of her 12 children from all over the world. Nine of them attended Tuesday’s ceremony among the 2,000 guests.

“Mum would have been very happy,” Akio Bouillon, Baker’s son, said after the ceremony. “Mum would not have accepted to enter into the Panthéon if that was not as the symbol of all the forgotten people of history, the minorities.”

Courtesy of AP Baker with 3 of her 12 adopted children in Sweden in 1957.

Bouillon added that what moved him the most were the people who gathered along the street in front of the Panthéon to watch.

“They were her public, people who really loved her,” he said.

The tribute ceremony started with Baker’s song “Me revoilà Paris” (“Paris, I’m Back”). The French army choir sang the French Resistance song, prompting strong applause from the public. Her signature song “J’ai deux amours” (“Two Loves”) was then played by an orchestra accompanying Baker’s voice on the Panthéon plaza.

During a light show displayed on the monument, Baker could be heard saying “I think I am a person who has been adopted by France. It especially developed my humanist values, and that’s the most important thing in my life.”

Photo by Christophe Ena/AP Air Force officers carried Baker’s cenotaph, which contained soils from her birthplace in Missouri, from France, and from her final resting place in Monaco.

The homage included Martin Luther King’s famed “I have a dream” speech. Baker was the only woman to speak before him at the 1963 March on Washington.

From Missouri to Monaco by way of France

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Baker became a megastar in the 1930s, especially in France, where she moved in 1925 as she sought to flee racism and segregation in the United States.

“The simple fact to have a Black woman entering the Panthéon is historic,” Black French scholar Pap Ndiaye, an expert on U.S. minority rights movements, told the Associated Press.

“When she arrived, she was first surprised like so many African Americans who settled in Paris at the same time . . . at the absence of institutional racism. There was no segregation . . . no lynching. [There was] the possibility to sit at a café and be served by a white waiter, the possibility to talk to white people, to [have a] romance with white people,” Ndiaye said.

“It does not mean that racism did not exist in France. But French racism has often been more subtle, not as brutal as the American forms of racism,” he added.

Baker was among several prominent Black Americans, especially artists and writers, who found refuge in France after the two World Wars, including famed writer and intellectual James Baldwin.

They were “aware of the French empire and the brutalities of French colonization, for sure. But they were also having a better life overall than the one they had left behind in the United States,” Ndiaye, who also directs France’s state-run immigration museum, told the Associated Press.