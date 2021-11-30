Sylvie Corbet

Sylvie Corbet

AFAR Contributor
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Josephine Baker Becomes First Black Woman Inducted at the Panthéon in Paris
History + Culture
Josephine Baker Becomes First Black Woman Inducted at the Panthéon in Paris
November 30, 2021 07:28 PM
 · 
Sylvie Corbet
France’s Virus Pass Now Required in Restaurants, Trains
COVID + Travel
France’s Virus Pass Now Required in Restaurants, Trains
August 10, 2021 01:25 PM
 · 
Sylvie Corbet
Rarely Seen Van Gogh Painting Exhibited Ahead of Auction
Art + Architecture
Rarely Seen Van Gogh Painting Exhibited Ahead of Auction
February 25, 2021 04:36 PM
 · 
Sylvie Corbet
Notre Dame Cathedral Is Not Saved Yet
Tips + News
Notre Dame Cathedral Is Not Saved Yet
January 7, 2020 10:02 AM
 · 
Sylvie Corbet