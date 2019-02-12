JetBlue Is Having a Massive Valentine’s Day Sale With Flights as Low as $39

Scrambling for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift idea? Instead of running to the store for a nice bottle of champagne or ordering a bouquet of flowers to be delivered at the last possible second, you could surprise your loved one with a cheap plane ticket with JetBlue’s “I Love Saving” two-day flash sale.

From now until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 13, one-way fares can be booked for as low as $39 between cities in the United States, as well as to the Caribbean and Mexico. While the sale doesn’t last long, the discounted fares are available for travel between February 26 and May 22, so you can buy a ticket now for a last-minute weekend getaway this winter or plan ahead for a longer trip this spring.

The most affordable fares are for travel between JetBlue hubs in nearby cities. For example, with those $39 one-way tickets, you could fly round-trip between Las Vegas and Long Beach, California, for just $78. But there are amazing deals for long-distance travel, too.

Courtesy of JetBlue Book last-minute tickets from New York to Austin nonstop for less than $200.

We were able to find round-trip tickets from New York City to Austin for less than $200, leaving as soon as the last week of February if you want to escape the cold. But if you’re more of a planner, you could fly between Washington, D.C., and Charleston this April for a spring getaway for less than $110 round-trip.

The prices advertised in the sale are for JetBlue’s Blue Fares, which include a carry-on bag and personal item but no checked bags (that’s $30 extra). While most fares apply to flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays—with blackout dates from April 16 to April 24—different or additional restrictions and dates may vary by route, so click on the fare details on JetBlue’s sale page to find out more.

