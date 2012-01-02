Jason Lampkin’s Brooklyn: Fort Greene

N

ame: Jason LampkinAge: 36Neighborhood: Fort Greene, Brooklyn, New YorkOccupation:Jason runs his own production company, Lost Generation Films. For the past 10 years, he has also served as Spike Lee’s assistant at 40 Acres and a Mule, the Fort Greene film production company that has helped restore the creative spirit of this landmark neighborhood.



When I was growing up in the Walt Whitman Houses—public housing in Fort Greene—this area was filled with drugs and crime. But my grandmother, a community activist who raised me, always used to say, “Don’t talk badly about the neighborhood. This is a great place.” Now, Fort Greene is the neighborhood that filmmakers, musicians, writers, and dancers call home. The streets are filled with boutiques and wine bars, though you still find the laid-back style and some of the Jamaican fast-food places from the old days.

Back in middle school, I walked past Spike Lee’s original 40 Acres and a Mule location every day. His studio meant something positive to us. A high school program landed me an internship at 40 Acres. Later, while attending college in Manhattan and continuing my work with Mr. Lee, I got my own apartment in Fort Greene. That was back in the ’90s—when cab drivers wouldn’t come here.

These days, all of northern Brooklyn is cool, but Fort Greene is the craziest of all. Why? We’re a ready-made, well-developed neighborhood. Even in the rough days, we had a strong, mostly black, family-oriented middle class that defined the area. Williamsburg and Greenpoint may be a couple of subway stops closer to the city, but we have the beautiful brownstones. We have Fort Greene Park, with its rolling hills.