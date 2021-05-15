Italy Is Now Open to All U.S. Leisure Travelers on COVID-Tested Flights

The wait is over to seek la dolce vita—leisure travelers from the United States can now travel to Italy. Starting on May 16, Delta Air Lines is making its quarantine-free flights to Rome and Milan available to all customers who submit to the COVID-19 testing requirements.

Delta made the announcement on May 14, following a decree issued by the Italian government stating that Italy will be expanding the availability of what it calls “COVID-tested flights” to all American passengers starting May 16. Until now, they have only been available to those traveling for approved essential reasons. Another order issued in tandem stated that travelers from Europe, the United Kingdom, and Israel no longer need to quarantine in Italy if they test negative for COVID-19.

The move marks the first time that Italy will be open to U.S. leisure travelers since March 17, 2020, when European Union leaders closed their external borders to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Delta’s COVID-tested flights actually date back to December 19, 2020, when Delta partnered with Rome Fiumicino International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to exempt passengers who could enter Italy for essential reasons to bypass the otherwise required quarantine as long as they submitted to a series of COVID tests both before and after their flight.

The current and forthcoming options for nonstop COVID-tested flights to Italy with Delta include service between: