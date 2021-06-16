Italy’s Underrated National and Regional Parks

In Italy, these trails and parks provide breathing space for everyone.

share this article

Italy’s historic piazzas, traditional trattorias, and beaches lapped by blue ripples will seduce you. (Give in, it’s OK.) But don’t go back to Italy without setting foot in at least one of its under-visited regional and national parks. The pandemic put the county’s parks front and center, not only providing breathing room for tutti in Italia but also showcasing Europe’s highest level of biodiversity, with over 57,000 species recorded—more than a third of all animals on the continent. If you can’t reach one of the 20 national or 130 regional parks, try one of the 420 national and regional reserves or countless trails stretching from the snowy Alps in the north down the Apennines and both coasts to the heel, with ample woodlands, marshes, low-growth garigue scrubland and shrubby Mediterranean maquis vegetation along the way. Andiamo! Photo by SimoneN/Shutterstock Beautiful aerial view from Monte Castello Promontory in Sestri Levante on Silent Bay, or Baia del Silenzio. Monte Castello Promontory Liguria Best for: Riviera rambling Quietly parked above touristy Cinque Terre is this hidden gem of a regional park in the overlooked seaside town of Sestri Levante. Pack your bathing suit and goggles for the Monte Castello Promontory, a network of coastal hiking trails and rocky perches shaded by cork oaks, mastic, and broom, with serenely empty paths and panoramic Med views you won’t have to share with other tourists. You’ll encounter numerous birds, from water hens to warblers, and if you’re lucky, martens, foxes, and rare diurnal Jersey tiger moths. Freshen up back in town at the unassuming 48-room Hotel Vis à Vis, where you can dip into the heated ocean-view pool or enjoy the rooftop bar. Reward yourself at sunset at the popular beach restaurant Portebello with a bottle of local rosato and an enviable heap of crunchy fritto misto. Photo by ValerioMei/Shutterstock Villetta Barrea: the autumn foliage in the national park of Abruzzo, Lazio, and Molise Abruzzo, Lazio, and Molise National Park Abruzzo, Lazio, and Molise Regions Best for: sacred pilgrimages

Article continues below advertisement

Often shortened to just Abruzzo National Park, this is one of Italy’s first national parks, established in 1923 in central and southern Italy. More than 123,000 acres have been preserved, keeping some of the country’s most remote mountain regions undisturbed. This was the last part of Italy to be Christianized and many pagan rituals like Fire Festivals and sacred lucus (ancient wooded groves) haunt the landscape. Dense beech forests remain home to many of the country’s rarest flora and fauna, like the white-backed woodpecker and the lady-slipper orchid. There are also critically endangered Abruzzi brown bears, wolves, chamois, otters, and even unconfirmed lynx sightings. Niko Romito’s Casadonna Reale and Michelin-three-starred restaurant and cooking school occupy an austere 16th-century former monastery inside the park. For more casual, but just as hearty fare, pull over on SS 17 at Alt-Stazione del Gusto in Castel di Sangro. The neon-lit joint specializes in Italian road food like crunchy fried chicken, marshmallowy bomba buns stuffed with stewed beef and spinach, or pistachio gelato. Photo by MikeDotta/Shutterstock Cycling along the paths of the Maremma Regional Park in Tuscany. Maremma Regional Park Tuscany Best for: wetland treks and exploring caves Tuscany isn’t all Sienna light and Rooms With a View. Maremma, in the region’s southwest, is its wildest corner and would have Lucy Honeychurch clutching her pearls. The Maremma Regional Park features bird-rich wetlands (with 270+ species, including scops owls and woodlarks), dense maquis, holm oak forests, thermal waterfalls, and extensive cave systems. But there are also plains dotted with umbrella pines and populated by wolves, wildcats, and porcupines. This is Italy’s Serengeti and its grasslands are also home to butteri, horseback shepherds, who round up wild horses and free-roaming cattle. Follow the Albegna River upstream to where it links with the Vetta Mare and Via Clodia, two long-distance hiking paths that pass Terme di Saturnia Natural Destination. The thermal baths date back 3,000 years when Etruscans and Romans soaked in the healing sulfurous waters after battles, and today remain home to thermal cascades. Courtesy of Forestis View from the penthouse at Forestis Puez-Odle Nature Park Trentino-Alto Adige Best for: alpine hikes German-speaking Süd Tirol, bordering Austria and Switzerland, is home to the sky-piercing Dolomites. The region claims at least six major national and regional parks in addition to being one of Italy’s five UNESCO World Heritage natural sites. Its claim to fame: over a dozen 9,800-feet-plus mountains and a landscape of karst steeples and skerry pinnacles that shelter bears, wolves, fire salamanders, and ermines. The 26,000-acre Puez-Odle Nature Park is home to segments of the High Route No. 2 and Val di Funes’ 1.8-mile Zannes Nature Trail, the region’s first wheelchair-accessible path, a gently sloped loop with 14 interactive stations over Piuswiese Meadow where pasqueflower, alpine snowbells, edelweiss, and bellflowers shake in the wind. Fifteen minutes from the park atop Mount Plos is Forestis, a sanatorium originally designed for Austrian royalty, but born anew as a design-minded nature resort in 2020 with 62 wood-lined suites and a spa paying homage to the region’s Celtic past. Restaurant Finsterwirt, housed in a 13th-century building in nearby town Brixen (also known by its Italian name, Bressanone), serves summer truffles, Alpine cheeses, and Eisack Valley wines; its notable guests have included Pope Ratzinger and the Dalai Lama. Photo by Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock Scuba dive in Portofino’s marine park. Marine Protected Park of Portofino Liguria Best for: high-visibility diving