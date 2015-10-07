Home>Travel inspiration>Beaches

Island-Hopping in the Caribbean Isn’t Just for the 1-Percent

By Ann Abel

Oct 7, 2015

From the November/December 2015 issue

It’s easier than ever to get to the Caribbean from the mainland. Once you’re at your island of choice, however, moving around is a little more complicated. The ferry system is lovely, but time-consuming. So why not hop on a flight? Several regional airlines have convenient, affordable routes to smaller destinations. Winair offers frequent, inexpensive service from St. Martin to nine islands, including St. Bart’s and Nevis (from $200, round-trip). From its hub in San Juan, Tradewind Aviation operates first-class scheduled flights to St. Bart’s, Anguilla, and Nevis, plus frequent flights to St. Bart’s from St. Thomas and Antigua (from $325 one way). The leather seats, AC, and adult beverages aboard Tradewind’s top-of-the-line Pilatus PC-12s make it feel like you’re flying private, and the airline has a posh private lounge in San Juan International Airport and 24/7 customer support.

