Remaking the World, One Globe at a Time

From the time an order is placed, a handmade globe could take months to finish; each must pass through at least five sets of hands before it makes its way to the customer. Everything is customized to order: colors, sizes, the styling of the base, any personalization details. Bellerby’s workshop will even add hand-painted illustrations (perhaps of family memories or adventures past) and cartographic additions, like markers on favorite places.

Some years ago, Peter Bellerby wanted to offer his father a handmade globe for his 80th birthday. His father was a naval architect, and such a venerable age called for a special gift. Bellerby’s search remained unfruitful for years, having uncovered only either expensive, delicate antiques or poorly made modern globes. Not able to find anyone to make his father one by hand, he decided to do it himself. His project took two years to complete, and almost bankrupted him in the process, but after it was all said and done, Bellerby had found a niche in the market. Not long after, Bellerby & Co., Globemakers was born.

Once the map has been designed, it goes to print. Pigments are mixed by hand and the slices of the map get a few washes of color while laid flat, before being expertly wet and stretched across the sphere. It takes an apprentice globe maker at least six months to learn how to properly lay the paper on the smallest-sized sphere and further training is required for each size up. From there, the globe heads back to the painter, and in the meantime the woodworker handcrafts its base. Metal pieces are then engraved and personalized by hand with traditional tools.

Photo by Sebastian Böttcher Bellerby & Co. handcrafted globes can take several months to complete, depending on the size. Clients can personalize details and markings on their globe, right down to the exact hue of the ocean.

According to Bellerby, “There are not many products out there these days that you can personally design to suit your tastes and needs—working directly with the makers and creating something that will hopefully be a family heirloom passed down through generations.” Thankfully, people in the digital age are still fascinated by handcrafted objects. A virtual map might help us get somewhere nearby, but a globe will likely inspire us to go somewhere far, far away. “There will always be a love for well-crafted items; objects with meaning separate from newer things and progress in the digital world,” says Bellerby.

Territories and maps change more frequently than we realize, so Bellerby & Co. employs two full-time cartographers to update maps, almost daily. Given the geographical impacts that climate change and political events have on the organization of the world, the company has had to update shrinking lakes and changing polar ice flow, as well as borders of countries that have been remapped. These globes are historical artifacts. They’re still timeless objects because, as Bellerby puts it, they’re useful historical tools in addition to being generally beautiful objects, ones that should be cherished by future generations, like paintings or sculptures. “There’s something amazing about capturing a moment in time on a map—the world as it was during one period,” says the craftsman.

Reprinted with permission from The New Traditional: Heritage, Craftsmanship, and Local Identity, Gestalten 2020 (pages 50–55). Text by Juliette Leblanc and Jeremy Young.

Cover courtesy “The New Traditional: Heritage, Craftsmanship, and Local Identity,” Gestalten 2020 The newly released, 272-page book tells the stories of people keeping shared cultural practices alive, from blacksmithing and beekeeping to sake making and tending sheep.

Buy Now: The New Traditional, $60, bookshop.org

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

>> Next: How Bosnia’s Only Female Coppersmith Is Reinventing Tradition