Inside the Culinary Renaissance of Korean Banchan

In Seoul, South Korea, a writer explores the origins—and resurgence—of one of the country’s richest culinary traditions.

I still clearly remember my first meal in South Korea. I had just arrived in the country, fresh out of college and ready to begin a job teaching English. My new boss had whisked me from the airport to a barbecue restaurant, where I’d watched in panic as mounds of beef appeared on the tabletop grill. I didn’t eat red meat, and I was worried about offending him. Also, I was famished. Just then, a trampoline-size tray arrived, bearing tiny bowls of sesame-cucumber salad, fried anchovies, garlicky bean sprouts, boiled quail eggs, steamed eggplant, sautéed wild mushrooms, candied lotus root, and four kinds of fiery, funky kimchi. My love affair with banchan—the iconic, shared side dishes served with most Korean meals—had begun. During the six years I lived in Busan (South Korea’s second-largest city), I ate thousands of dishes of banchan but never fully delved into its backstory. Sixteen years later, I’ve returned to South Korea, this time to explore banchan’s roots—and its culinary renaissance. I begin my journey at Jirisan, a traditional restaurant in Seoul’s arty Insadong neighborhood. As a server delivers dish after tiny dish, arranging them like puzzle pieces on the table, my dining companion, Kim Chan-Sook—a food blogger and old friend—explains banchan’s origins. Photo by Jun Michael Park From left: Jirisan owner Mo Kyung-Sook has run the restaurant for more than 40 years; slices of kkakdugi, Korean radish kimchi. “We were historically a poor country,” Kim tells me, “so for economic reasons, common people couldn’t eat meat. Each household had one or two cows at most, so animals were used for agriculture.”

It’s often said that banchan originated in the time of Buddhist influence, during the mid–Three Kingdoms Era (57 B.C.E.–668 C.E.), when meat consumption was prohibited. Kim believes this to be a misconception. “Meat was just a precious food that was difficult to get,” she says. Vegetarian recipes were used within peasant, temple, and royal kitchens to accompany the culinary staple of rice (bap, or rice, can also mean “meal”), and these assorted vegetable dishes formed the foundation of Korean food. Nowhere is the country’s ancient banchan heritage better maintained than at Seoul’s Institute of Korean Royal Cuisine, where hanshik, traditional cuisine from the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910) is taught. In hanshik, the cuisine once served to the king, flavors are mild and refined; you’ll find garlic, but none of Korea’s other signature spice, gochugaru (red chile pepper). While most banchan you’ll get at a restaurant comes in odd numbers, in hanshik, 12 rarefied dishes were served to the king. Photo by Jun Michael Park Nowadays, anyone in Seoul can partake of—and prepare—hanshik, thanks largely to Han Bok-Ryeo, institute director and second successor to the last Joseon Dynasty palace cook. In addition to running the institute, Han operates Jihwaja, a fine-dining restaurant, where she re-creates recipes dating back to 1450, such as a delicate bamboo-shoot salad with ripe persimmon dressing. “The essence of royal court cuisine,” says Hwang Ke-On, Jihwaja’s vice president, “is to make heartfelt meals with the best ingredients. It’s a slow food that requires a tremendous amount of time and effort to prepare and cook.”

Chefs such as Han, who have cooked and studied traditional Korean food their entire lives, are valued, says Kim, who also attended the institute. “They’re respected as chefs’ chefs.” But more and more, fine-dining entrepreneurs are updating banchan. Kim tells me Seoul’s food scene is dominated by the modern category, with most contemporary chefs responding to Korean food’s worldwide boom by pivoting toward fusion fare. For example, Kang Min-Goo, chef-owner of two-Michelin-star Mingles, offers a refined take on the ultra-classic ssam, a wrapped dish: He wraps Hanwoo beef (similar to wagyu) with cabbage and serves it alongside bean soup. Photo by Jun Michael Park From left: a spread of traditional banchan; Jirisan owner Mo Kyung-Sook peels chestnuts. At the vanguard of the modern-meets-ancient renaissance is chef Cho Hee-Sook, who spent 37 years studying hanshik and, in 2020, was named the best female chef in Asia. At her Michelin-starred restaurant, Hansikgonggan, Cho reinterprets palace cuisine using local, seasonal ingredients and tried-and-true Korean techniques. For instance, her take on juk, old-school rice porridge, changes seasonally and might incorporate pine nuts, shrimp, and scallops, and her bapjeon, rice pancakes, are sophisticated canapés with fermented seafood. “I think it’s best when traditional food is kept authentic, without disturbing the food’s nature,” Cho says. “But I’m pursuing a new approach by combining traditional taste and appearance with modern tastes and sensibilities. I think it can elevate the value of the most distinctive banchan.”

