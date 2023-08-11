Sponsored Content
Travel InspirationBeachesIslands
Sponsored by Visit Curaçao   •  August 11, 2023

5 Unexpected Ways to Immerse Yourself in Curaçao’s Distinctive Culture

Head to this Caribbean island for one-of-a-kind experiences, from diving among mushroom-shaped coral to joining a street art party.

Handelskade in Willemstad.

Handelskade in Willemstad.

Courtesy of Visit Curaçao

Celebrated for its picture-perfect beaches, historic waterfront, and UNESCO World Heritage sites, Curaçao offers much more than meets the eye. Dushi Korsou (literally “sweet Curaçao”) sets itself apart as a dreamy island paradise with a vibrant culture. On sea and on land, Curaçao boasts a wide array of activities and experiences for all sorts of travelers, whether they’re seeking an adrenaline-pumping hike, a relaxing day of snorkeling, or a visit to an art gallery. Here are some of the ways you can travel deeper on this Dutch Caribbean island.

Dive into an underwater adventure

Scuba diving in Curaçao.

Scuba diving in Curaçao.

Courtesy of Visit Curaçao

Ranked as one of the best diving and snorkeling destinations in the Caribbean, Curaçao offers more than 70 spectacular dive sites along its kaleidoscopic system of fringe reefs, home to majestic eagle rays, squid, nurse sharks, sea turtles, moray eels, and a rewarding variety of macro life. The island, protected from strong currents and brimming with shore dives and calm snorkeling locations like Playa Lagun, is also an ideal place to get scuba certified before heading into deeper waters. Don’t miss the 165-foot Superior Producer wreck, the pristine hard and soft corals of Watamula, or the distinctive, mushroom-shaped corals of Mushroom Forest.

Discover Curaçao’s native remedies

Wellness goes beyond a poolside massage here with options like spending a morning learning about Curaçao’s traditional folk medicine at Den Paradera Herb Garden. Run by herbalist and local legend Dinah Veeris (who was decorated by the Dutch Royal Family for her contributions to the community), the garden oasis hosts upwards of 300 species of plants, including calabash, rare cacti, and chamomile.

Join Veeris for an informative tour around her sanctuary as she provides a history lesson on the Paraguiri Indians (who once had the biggest herb garden on the east side of the island) and offers holistic health advice. Plus, the botanical expert can suggest a healing elixir from her shop for you to try.

Immerse yourself in natural wonders

Curaçao’s diverse terrain.

Curaçao’s diverse terrain.

Courtesy of Visit Curaçao

Covering more than six miles of Curaçao’s rugged north coast, Shete Boka National Park was established to protect important nesting areas for Hawksbill, loggerhead, and green sea turtles between May and December, but it’s gorgeous all year round. Hike along the many bokas (inlets), limestone bluffs, and natural bridges, and listen as gigantic waves pound against the rocks. At Boka Table, you can even watch the surf roll into an underground cavern.

Afterward, head to adjacent Christoffel National Park, the biggest and most biodiverse park on Curaçao, for a jeep safari tour. Park rangers will help you spot white-tailed deer, green iguanas, and some of the island’s 263 bird species.

Celebrate with the locals

What started as a modest street party has evolved into one of Curaçao’s most popular annual festivals, and an excellent opportunity to soak up some of the island’s authentic culture. Kaya Kaya Festival (kaya means “street” in Papiamentu) is a summertime celebration of music, delicious food, and art, as well as the community’s hard work that has been put into elevating and maintaining Curaçao’s Otrobanda district, the cultural heart of Willemstad. You can join this year’s festival on September 2, 2023.

Take a tour of Curaçao’s outdoor murals.

Take a tour of Curaçao’s outdoor murals.

Courtesy of Visit Curaçao

Bring home a colorful piece of the island

Curaçao’s vibrant creative culture can be found everywhere you look, from Willemstad’s famously vivid waterfront to larger-than-life outdoor murals in Punda, Otrobanda, Pietermaai, and Scharloo. For additional context and assistance tracking down the latest and greatest paintings, book a walking tour with Dushi Walks or Art Tours Now.

A ubiquitous symbol in Curaçao, the Chichi (“big sister” in Papiamentu) figure is a hand-painted sculpture by local female artists that’s found around town and sold in galleries. Stop by Serena’s Art Factory to pick one up as a souvenir, or better yet, participate in a hands-on workshop to paint one of your own.

Visit Curaçao
More From AFAR
Colorado_Summer_Map_Ceros
Interactive
Why Colorado Is Your Perfect Destination for All Kinds of Summer Fun
July 17, 2023 10:54 PM
A man holding truffles mushrooms in front of a dog.
Food + Drink
5 Delicious Ways to Taste Your Way Around the World
Sponsored by
Take in the fresh air of Alaska’s wilderness
Outdoor Adventure
The Ultimate Nature-Lover’s Adventures for International Travel
Sponsored by
Parc régional du Mont Morissette
Journeys: Canada
Hike, Bike, and Raft Through the Great Outdoors in Western Québec
Sponsored by
Parc régional du Poisson Blanc
Journeys: Canada
Enjoy the Best of Québec Culture and Outdoor Adventure Within Easy Reach
Sponsored by
Iberostar Paraíso Beach, Riviera Maya, México
Hotels
5 Ways This International Hotel Brand Is Doing Its Part to Save the Ocean
Sponsored by
Iberostar Grand Bávaro
Hotels
Revel in the Natural Splendor of the Dominican Republic at Eco-Friendly Hotels
Sponsored by
QuebecMockUp
Discover Adventure in Québec
June 30, 2023 05:01 PM
Danza del Sol Winery in Temecula Valley, California
Where to Travel Next
8 Off-the-Beaten-Path Experiences You Can Only Have in California
Sponsored by
The Best Meteor Shower of the Year Peaks This Weekend
Natural Wonders
The Perseid Meteor Shower Will Peak Tomorrow—Here’s How to See It
August 11, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
The Chicago Athletic Association's public areas feature several fireplaces.
Hotels
The 11 Best Hotels in Chicago
August 11, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
Heidi Mitchell
colorful houses and buildings cling to seaside cliffs in the village of Manarola in Cinque Terre, Italy
Outdoor Adventure
Cinque Terre’s Most Beloved Hiking Path Finally Reopens After More Than a Decade
August 10, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
Erica Firpo

See More