Hyatt Now Offers Free COVID Testing at All Its Mexico, Costa Rica, and Caribbean Hotels

Jan 26, 2021
Don’t write off Mexico’s Riviera Maya just yet. A stay at Hyatt’s Andaz Mayakoba resort now comes with free COVID testing.
The global hotel company has made it easier for guests to get the now-mandatory test to re-enter the U.S. after international travel.
If you were hoping to travel internationally but are worried about how to get a COVID-19 test for your return trip in order to comply with the CDC’s new pretravel testing requirement for international arrivals—Hyatt has you covered.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a global portfolio of more than 950 hotels and resorts, including some of our favorite hotel brands such as Andaz, Thompson Hotels, and boutique Joie de Vivre and Unbound Collection properties, has announced that its resorts in Latin America and the Caribbean will offer complimentary on-site COVID-19 testing through May 31, 2021, for guests traveling to the United States.
The move comes on the same day that showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test becomes mandatory for international arrivals in the United States, per a new mandate issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The free COVID-19 tests are available for up to two registered guests per room at 19 participating resorts in Mexico, Costa Rica, the Caribbean, and South America.
Participating resorts currently are:
What happens if you test positive and must delay your travel to the U.S.? Hyatt will let you extend your stay at the participating properties for up to 14 additional nights at a rate of up to half off the standard price (excluding Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties) and up to 30 percent off food and beverage (excluding alcohol)—what it’s calling a “travel delay rate.”
Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer for Hyatt, said in a release about the new testing program that the company will be expanding testing “to more Hyatt guests and hotels across the Americas and globally in the near future.”
Effective January 26, all international passengers flying into the United States who are age two and older—including returning U.S. citizens—must provide proof of a negative PCR or antigen test, the results of which must be from no more than 72 hours prior to departure. Airlines are required to confirm the negative test result for all passengers before they board and must deny boarding to those passengers who choose not to take a test.
The CDC’s complete guidelines for international travel are as follows:
In accordance with CDC guidance, Hyatt is offering rapid antigen or PCR testing options to guests—there is a minimum length of stay requirement to receive the complimentary tests, which varies by property. Additional on-property tests can be purchased for a fee, which also varies per property. The complimentary testing is only available to guests traveling to the United States.
