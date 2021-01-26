Hyatt Now Offers Free COVID Testing at All Its Mexico, Costa Rica, and Caribbean Hotels

If you were hoping to travel internationally but are worried about how to get a COVID-19 test for your return trip in order to comply with the CDC’s new pretravel testing requirement for international arrivals—Hyatt has you covered.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a global portfolio of more than 950 hotels and resorts, including some of our favorite hotel brands such as Andaz, Thompson Hotels, and boutique Joie de Vivre and Unbound Collection properties, has announced that its resorts in Latin America and the Caribbean will offer complimentary on-site COVID-19 testing through May 31, 2021, for guests traveling to the United States.

The move comes on the same day that showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test becomes mandatory for international arrivals in the United States, per a new mandate issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The free COVID-19 tests are available for up to two registered guests per room at 19 participating resorts in Mexico, Costa Rica, the Caribbean, and South America.

Participating resorts currently are:

What happens if you test positive and must delay your travel to the U.S.? Hyatt will let you extend your stay at the participating properties for up to 14 additional nights at a rate of up to half off the standard price (excluding Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties) and up to 30 percent off food and beverage (excluding alcohol)—what it’s calling a “travel delay rate.”