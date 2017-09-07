How to Visit Antarctica for Just 1 Day

Travel to Antarctica for the day? It sounds like a bonkers idea, like something that could only happen on The Bachelor. But thankfully, you don’t need to be on reality TV to explore the icy tip of the Earth’s southern pole for a couple of hours. Cape Town’s swanky Ellerman House hotel recently teamed up with White Desert, Antarctica’s first and only luxury camp, to offer a day trip from the southern tip of Africa to the southernmost continent. The experience is (unsurprisingly) called the “Greatest Day” and gives guests the incredible opportunity to spend an afternoon in one of the world’s most untouched places.

How is a quick trip to such a remote and inaccessible place even possible? It’s a feasible question given that the most common way to reach the continent is by cruise ship. But when you consider that the flight time from South Africa to Antarctica’s shore is under six hours, it doesn’t seem so unreasonable after all. Even better, you don’t need a visa and White Desert will take care of securing the permits you do need.

Courtesy of White Desert Experience An Antarctic arrival

Courtesy of White Desert Experience The wonders of the White Desert