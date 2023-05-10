How to Immerse Yourself in the United Arab Emirates’ Nature, History and Culture—Responsibly

From Abu Dhabi to Dubai and a million stops in between, the United Arab Emirates is constantly growing and evolving. With so many appealing avenues to take, it helps to have a trustworthy hand guiding you along the way and Indus Travels has been providing just that since 2001. Imagine a trip brimming with environmentally responsible excitement in and around these magical cities, from Dubai’s Desert Conservation Reserve, the nation’s first of its kind, to an up-close encounter with Abu Dhabi’s domesticated animals in their Heritage Village, plus several optional add-ons to enjoy the UAE just as you’ve dreamed.

Travel deeper with travel experts

Discover the best of UAE on a tour of Abu Dhabi and Dubai with Indus Travel Courtesy of Tom Parker/Experience Abu Dhabi

Founded in British Columbia by Praveen Syal and operated by a small team of longtime travel enthusiasts, Indus Travels has been delighting travelers for more than two decades. With their staff now spread over five continents, representing more than fifteen different nationalities, Indus is one of the world’s major travel providers, yet it takes care to make certain that each travel package is sustainable, flexible, and cost-effective. Plus, you can count on a dependable, multilingual staff always available and happy to go the extra mile to make your trip extra special.

Traveling with Indus comes with the added convenience of inclusive flights, accommodation, breakfast, and transfers, and the flexibility to customize most activities in accordance with your needs and interests—or to simply explore Abu Dhabi and Dubai on your own. With an ever-growing portfolio of travel packages, you can also extend your trip with additional excursions extending from the UAE to its nearby countries, including Qatar and the Maldives. Either way, whether the United Arab Emirates marks your first or your fiftieth country of the eighty global destinations offered by Indus Travels found throughout Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas, it’s certain to be one you’ll never forget.

Explore UAE heritage and modern culture

The nine-day Amazing Abu Dhabi and Dubai package includes round-trip airfare from multiple international gateways, plus free transfers to and from your stylish accommodations, the Royal M Hotel & Resort in Abu Dhabi and the Canal Central Hotel in Dubai. Thus begins your journey to discover how these once-modest settlements transformed into two of the world’s most bustling megalopolises.

Starting out your guided tour of Abu Dhabi, you and your group will visit sacred sites such as Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the country’s largest and arguably most ornate house of worship with capacity for as many as 40,000 congregants. Among many stops on your tour, you’ll explore sun-dappled architecture and world-class art at Louvre Abu Dhabi, then shop for the region’s most treasured fruit at the Dates Market, a popular bazaar featuring as many as 400 varieties of the sweet treat.

You’ll also have time to visit Abu Dhabi’s Heritage Village, where travelers of all ages can get a glimpse into what nomadic life was like in the city of old. You’ll get up close and personal with the Arabian horses, goats, and camels which stroll among an old spice marketplace and an ancient mosque. You’ll also witness artisans plying their trade on a wide range of traditional arts and crafts, from glassblowing to ceramics to weaving, with the opportunity to participate in workshops or even bring some souvenirs home with you.

Alongside five action-packed days in Dubai, you’ll also have the chance to get a glimpse into nomadic life in the desert with a visit to the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. Constituting approximately 140 square miles, the United Arab Emirates’ first national park plays an important role in protecting the natural habitats of crucial wildlife in the region, which you’ll be able to encounter as your crew navigates the dramatic, sweeping sand dunes before arriving at an exclusive desert oasis. Here, you’ll be able to partake in camel rides, smoke shisha (hookahs), and get your own henna tattoo. Once you’ve dug into a feast of grilled meats and Arab desserts, your night will be capped off by belly dancing, followed by a well-earned night’s sleep in the Bedouin tents, yet another magical memory in a trip chock-full of them.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is an art lover’s dream, located in the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island. Courtesy of Indus Travel

Book now from $1,499.

