How to Recreate a Day in Sydney at Home

Unless you live within the “travel bubble” of Australia and New Zealand, a trip Down Under might not happen anytime soon. But there are ways to evoke the saltwater-soaked, flat-white-fueled lifestyle of a Sydneysider while you’re at home, starting with these tips from locals and those who wish they were locals (ahem, me).

6 a.m. Ride the morning waves at Bondi Beach

First, pop a couple of vitamin D (sunshine in a bottle!) and stick your head out the window for a breath of fresh air (ahhhh). Then, log onto coastalwatch.com, which has a surf cam set up on Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach, now open for socially distanced surfing and swimming. If the waves already look crowded, hop over to smaller Manly Beach to catch a break. Wait, it’s the middle of the night in Sydney—you’ll have the waves to yourself! Round out the experience—and confuse the people you live with—by spritzing your hair with surf spray.

Ricotta hotcakes make any morning in isolation better.

8 a.m. Enjoy an OTT breakfast at Bills

Bills—the eponymous café from art school dropout turned restaurateur, Bill Granger—was credited with launching the avocado toast craze in 1993. Bills have since popped up around the world, but his breakfast remains one of the most classic Sydney meals you can have. Recreate one of his most famous dishes—no, not the avo toast. This is a lockdown! Treat yo’self to ricotta hotcakes with honeycomb butter using this recipe—don’t skimp on the butter—paired with a pile of fluffy scrambled eggs and a flat white (better than a latte, with less steamed milk) made with Reuben Hills coffee.

Local news to browse with your cup of coffee: Broadsheet is a slickly designed city guide that looks like Wallpaper and reads like Time Out. It makes local news feel relevant to outsiders—like “Here’s What You Can and Can’t Do in Sydney as Lockdown Eases”—and also points you in the direction of Aussie music, art, food, and fashion you need to know about. For now, I’ll be reading the tips from a competitive jigsaw puzzle player so I can finally finish that 1,000-piece beast I bought at the start of quarantine.

Morning soundtrack: Chiaroscuro, the sophomore album from Ocean Alley, a psychedelic-rock band out of Sydney’s Northern Beaches. (I’m a bit obsessed with the track “Confidence” and its hilarious video.) It’ll make your morning feel a little sexier than it should.

9 a.m. Go from pajamas to “double denim”

Thankfully, dressing like a Sydneysider on a Saturday isn’t much of a stretch for people who like wearing denim on denim. Stylist Jeff Lack even went on the record to say “double denim is common in Sydney.” So break out your denim button-down or chambray shirt and favorite pair of jeans, or check out Aussie brand Nobody Denim (worn by Beyoncé) for a new pair. You can also get away with brighter colors in Sydney than you would in, say, Melbourne—think of it as the difference between Los Angeles and New York—so don’t be afraid to layer in that orange T-shirt in your closet.

9:15 a.m. Examine Sydney’s dark side

It’s never too early in the day to start reading something dishy, like Liane Moriarty’s Big Little Lies (aka the HBO series you saw and the book you haven’t read yet). While the TV show is set in Monterey, California, Moriarty’s novel revolves around the wealthy beachside towns of Sydney, where the parents tend to behave worse than their kids. Murder still ensues.

If you prefer slightly more high-brow intrigue, try Peter Carey’s Booker Prize–winning novel Oscar and Lucinda, written in 1988 but set in 19th-century Australia. Oscar is an Anglican minister with a gambling habit; Lucinda is an Australian heiress who impulsively buys a glass factory. The two meet on a ship bound for New South Wales, where their misfit, risk-filled lives intertwine.

Buy now: Big Little Lies, $15, bookshop.org; Oscar and Lucinda, $16, bookshop.org

Noon. Lunchtime already?

Where does the day go? If you’re still feeling full after the hotcakes-and-eggs breakfast, try something simple from a national food legend. Chef Neil Perry (Rosetta, Rockpool Bar and Grill, Spice Temple) has been posting easy-to-make recipes on his Instagram page during the lockdown—his prawn and noodles salad is worth seeking out on his “Isolation Cook” Story—while also cooking to support the community.

Courtesy of Tourism Australia The 22nd Biennale of Sydney lives on—online.

1:30 p.m. Get active. Get cultured. Just get off the couch