Social-Distance Surfing and Crowded Coasts: What Beaches Look Like as COVID-19 Frustrations Mount

Many look to beaches as an important escape during these uncertain times, but you still need to social distance along the shore.

As the weather warms in the Northern Hemisphere and people get restless worldwide, beaches have become a hot spot: a place to exercise and a place to see bad behavior. What can we do to share beaches while social distancing?

share this article

After more than a month of house-bound isolation, people around the world have been returning to the beach—in some places, in droves. In New Zealand, where COVID-19 is almost completely eliminated, surfers sought out waves on Tuesday morning. Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach reopened to swimmers and surfers on Tuesday as well, despite the area having Australia’s highest concentration of COVID-19 cases. In the United States, certain counties in northern Florida opened their beaches again. In Southern California, some 80,000 people crowded the sand at Newport Beach, while crowds flocked to Huntington Beach and Long Beach to escape a heat wave. But we’re nowhere near business as usual when it comes to playtime on the coasts. Even as some beaches begin to open, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered new closures of all state and local beaches in Orange County, following the social un-distancing that happened last weekend. In areas with open beaches, increased access comes with a laundry list of restrictions. At Sydney’s Bondi, people can only enter during daylight hours, can’t linger on the sand, and are expected to continue social distancing. There’s a coronavirus testing tent nearby due to the high rate of infections locally, and signs direct surfers to enter and exit the waves through designated paths to help control the flow of traffic. Photo by AP Photo/Rick Rycroft A sign tells surfers to leave once they have finished surfing at Bondi Beach in Sydney. In Florida, beaches have limited hours, sometimes closing during peak hours in the middle of the day. Officials have also prohibited towels and chairs to discourage beachgoers from relaxing and congregating in groups. Beaches should be used for “swimming, running, surfing, walking, biking, fishing, and taking care of pets only.” Is it safe to visit a beach during the coronavirus pandemic? These reopenings may feel like a glimmer of hope for would-be beachgoers, especially with summer fast approaching. But along with that comes a cadre of questions: Can I catch COVID-19 from the ocean or its spray? Does sunlight actually weaken the virus? A few weeks ago, an article in the Los Angeles Times speculated as to whether the COVID-19 virus could enter the waterways through raw or poorly treated sewage (yes, gross as it may be, there is sewage in your ocean) and then spread through ocean spray and coastal breezes. The newspaper published a follow-up article, after the initial one sparked controversy and, frankly, freaked a lot of people out. While not a retraction, the new article did highlight a very recent study showing that the virus doesn’t appear to remain infectious in fecal matter.

Article continues below advertisement

In a deep dive into the subject of COVID-19 and the ocean, the Surfrider Foundation, an environmental nonprofit dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the ocean, waves, and beaches, affirms that there’s just not enough information out there right now to know whether the COVID-19 virus can spread through sewage and thus be picked up by ocean swimmers and beachgoers. We’re nowhere near business as usual when it comes to playtime on the coasts. There has also been recent speculation that you can catch the new coronavirus from runners or bikers passing by. But while a recent study by MIT’s Dr. Lydia Bourouiba found that coughs and sneezes can release clouds of particles that can travel as far as 26 feet, Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University, told Vox that, “the risks of virus transmissibility in the air outdoors is likely quite low in those contexts, although this risk hasn’t been definitively measured.” Rasmussen points to sunlight, wind, rain, ambient temperature, and humidity as factors that can decrease the virus’s infectivity and transmissibility. “The primary concern,” Dr. Chad Nelsen, CEO of the Surfrider Foundation, tells AFAR, “which we’re already seeing, is overcrowding and that overcrowding will result in increased community spread, setting back the progress that we’ve already made on flattening the curve.” How can I visit the beach responsibly right now? Surprising as it may be, some of the most ardent advocates of beaches and ocean sports are the ones staying away. The Surfrider Foundation, an organization that has fought for 35 years to protect ocean recreation, beach access, and surfing, launched the #StayHomeShredLater campaign earlier this month, urging surfers to respect shelter-in-place orders. “It’s a mixed bag,” says Nelsen. “My sense is that most of the public and beach communities are respecting the stay-at-home orders and are really working to do what’s best for their communities. On the flip side, people want to get out and recreate and a lot of people use our beaches to do that. But there’s certainly a concerted effort.” In addition to following the CDC’s guidelines, here are a few ways to balance your desire to go to the beach and the need to do so responsibly: Respect beach closures and guidelines Right now, beach access varies from state to state and sometimes even county to county. Even as beaches in northern Florida reopen, the mayor of Miami-Dade County tweeted on Sunday that there is no timeline for reopening beaches in the southern part of the state. Not only could you risk a fine or arrest if you’re caught on a closed beach, but you could also get seriously injured with no one to help—remember, a closed beach means there’s no lifeguard on duty. Photo by Shutterstock These days, an empty beach is a safe beach.

Article continues below advertisement