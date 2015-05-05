How to Pick the Perfect Road Trip Partner

There are very few things that can make a road trip go sour faster than having the wrong travel companion. While sometimes we can’t pick the people we’re stuck driving with for hours on end, if given the choice, it helps to think both practically and (somewhat) scientifically. Behold, the three best types of people to take on a road trip—and the three that will make the journey from Planes, Trains and Automobiles look decidedly calm.

Highway Heros

1. The Technical Guru

Whether this person is a car-repair wizard, navigational maven or simply reliable enough to work all apps properly without handholding, it pays to have someone who is at least a little tech savvy riding shotgun.

2. The Enthusiast

Sometimes, road trips are best organized around a common theme or interest. In this case, it’s imperative that someone is along for the ride who shares (or exceeds) your level of enthusiasm for the topic at hand, whether it’s Oregon wineries or the Mississippi Blues. This person will most likely be a great researcher for your trip, too.

3. The Long-Haul Trucker

This person has either a) watched Convoy too many times or b) could take up a second career as a truck driver if their current gig doesn’t pan out. They love driving and can do it safely and reliably for hours (and hours) at a time, ensuring you’re not the pilot the whole time.

Road trip zeros

1. The Worrier