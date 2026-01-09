Escape Crowds in Palm Springs With This Tucked-Away Bar, Oasis Hike, and Joshua Tree-Adjacent Adventures

Like many jaded urbanites, I often need a stereotypical “escape for fresh air” from big city life—and I repeatedly find my Speedo-clad self in Palm Springs. The glitz and glamour of “Hollywood’s Desert Playground” has been promoted by celebrity figures past (Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, etc.) and present (the Kardashians)—so it’s no surprise the California city can get a little crowded.

Over the years, I’ve experienced several of the desert oasis’s greatest hits: I’ve noshed at famed restaurants like celebrity-beloved Melvyn’s, perused retro clothing and geode shops on busy Palm Canyon Drive, and literally cried into spiced rum at the popular Bootlegger Tiki when I didn’t score tickets to Beyoncé’s Coachella set.

Yet most of my favorite memories are rooted in the off-the-beaten path attractions, the places yet to experience an influx of locals and fanny-pack adorned visitors. I find the most respite in Palm Springs’ quiet nature escapes, speakeasies gatekept by resident tastemakers, and transportive museums celebrating the city’s history.

Here are a few of my favorite finds in Palm Springs, which, despite frequent visits over the past decade, continue to feel like special, hidden haunts.

Don’t just look at the San Jacinto Mountains; spend a few hours immersed in the landscapes. Courtesy of Visit Palm Springs (L); photo by Emily Marie Wilson/Shutterstock (R)

Hike quieter, desert oasis trails in Indian Canyons

The often snow-capped San Jacinto Mountains are more than a backdrop to the city. Many visitors opt for a quick and easy trip on the iconic, yet touristy aerial tramway to snap a quick photo of the landscape and go on their merry way, but this provides only a limited vantage point of the region’s natural beauty.

Instead, enjoy a palm-canopied desert hike through Indian Canyons, the southern foothills managed by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. Here you’ll find unexpected streams, elusive bighorn sheep, distinctive rock formations, and even active waterfalls—a striking contrast to the arid, flat, and commercialized grid of Palm Springs proper.

Consider booking a guided excursion through Red Jeep Tours for an even more personalized trek, which delves into the background of the area and its context in Native American society.

Ditch the reservation waiting list for this hidden speakeasy

It’s first-come, first-served at the Counter Reformation international wine bar, touting pours from Mexico and Hungary to Australia and Italy. While it’s no secret for guests staying at its Parker Hotel location, the tucked-away tavern has quickly emerged as a favorite haunt among locals who rave about its eclectic Fishes and Loaves menu. Standout dishes include a lobster bolognese served with chopsticks, a roasted shallot tarte tatin, and ultra-indulgent citrus doughnuts topped with Osetra caviar that rival anything served at one of the city’s more well-known, difficult-to-nab-a-reservation establishments.

Tourists can participate in Palm Springs’ robust art and design scene themselves at Superbloom. Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Make your own upcycled art

There’s no shortage of art galleries, museums, and midcentury-modern furniture stores that showcase the city’s creative talents. And while these are certainly worth a visit, they’re often overpriced and absurdly busy. Superbloom provides a rare opportunity for guests to tap into Palm Springs’ art culture by creating their own piece under the guidance of local professionals.

First, visitors book a private session and bring one of their personal belongings, from shoes and sunglasses to bicycles and bags. Next, owners and founders Alexis Palomino and Chris Ramirez guide guests through a brief lesson in color theory to explain why someone may gravitate toward one of their 10 signature shades, how these interpretations manifest when worn or used, and the relationship to other colors when paired or mixed together. Then customers get to put on goggles and a lab coat to splatter paint at their chosen item with a range of brushes.

The upcycling session ultimately brings new meaning to the phrase “everything old is new again.”

Remember Palm Springs’ past at specialized museums

Palm Springs has a dynamic history, mixing Hollywood glamour with western lore. For example, thanks to its desert climate, the city was once considered the go-to wellness spot for those suffering from respiratory ailments. Don’t let all the latest and greatest new openings make you forget the old stories.

You can still step back in time at Ruddy’s General Store Museum. The museum stays true to the town’s roots by displaying original showcases, fixtures, signs, and products of a 1930s general store. Explore more than 6,000 unused items, including groceries, tobacco, hardware, clothing, and medicines that were once for sale to locals and tourists alike. Admission is free, as well as to the adjacent McCallum Adobe Museum (Palm Springs’ oldest building) and Cornelia White House (a home made entirely of recycled railroad tires in 1893).

In addition to strange cacti, there’s also overlooked culture around Joshua Tree, like the cowboy-esque Pioneertown. Photo by Mattia Cioni/Shutterstock

Go beyond Joshua Tree National Park

A visit to Joshua Tree National Park usually goes hand in hand with a trip to Palm Springs (it’s an hour drive north through the High Desert). But not everyone takes the time to explore beyond the spiky flora of the national park.

Just a 10-minute drive from the visitor’s center, the Noah Purifoy Outdoor Desert Art Museum houses a collection of sculptures and assemblages constructed from junk and waste. About 15 more minutes north takes you to the Integratron, a Homestead Valley landmark that fuses art, science, and a bit of the extraterrestrial with a 38-foot high dome built by UFO enthusiast George Van Tassel. He claims that the design was based on messages from Venusians for “time travel, anti-gravity, and cellular rejuvenation.” It is used today for spiritual sound bath ceremonies, thanks to the building’s stellar acoustics and body-humming vibrations.

Be sure to also make a pit stop at Pioneertown for killer barbecue and grandparent-age nostalgia. The 1880s Western-themed town was created in 1946 by American actor Dick Curtis, who made over 230 films and TV shows in his career. It was his dream to create a “living breathing movie set” and it continues to be an active production studio for projects we see today, including AppleTV’s High Desert and Cyndi Lauper’s “Funnel of Love” music video.

