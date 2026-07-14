Karthika Gupta is a travel photographer, writer, and podcaster based in Chicago, originally from India. Her work appears in Condé Nast Traveler, Fodor’s, Travel + Leisure, and more. She also runs CulturallyOurs, a platform for visual storytelling and cultural narratives.

In addition to her writing and image work, Karthika teaches travel and lifestyle photography at conferences, leads workshops, and offers resources to creatives and storytellers. Her creative mission is to bring cultural stories and underheard voices into visual narratives.