Karthika Gupta

Afar Contributor

Karthika Gupta is a travel photographer, writer, and podcaster based in Chicago, originally from India. Her work appears in Condé Nast Traveler, Fodor’s, Travel + Leisure, and more. She also runs CulturallyOurs, a platform for visual storytelling and cultural narratives.

In addition to her writing and image work, Karthika teaches travel and lifestyle photography at conferences, leads workshops, and offers resources to creatives and storytellers. Her creative mission is to bring cultural stories and underheard voices into visual narratives.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Triglavski National Park, Slovenia
Hiking + Cycling
This New 2,000-Mile Hiking Trail Crosses 6 Countries in Europe
July 14, 2026 01:25 PM
 · 
Karthika Gupta
10th Mountain Hut Hike to Polar Star Inn
Hiking + Cycling
Colorado Has 350 Miles of Hut-to-Hut Hiking That Rivals the Alps
May 29, 2026 09:10 AM
 · 
Karthika Gupta
Jordanian sand art depicting desert scenes, like people riding camels
Art + Culture
Visiting One of the Few Remaining Sand Artists of Jordan
January 13, 2023 11:38 AM
 · 
Karthika Gupta