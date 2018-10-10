How to Get Into Dozens of Private Architectural Treasures Around the World

Go behind the scenes at dozens of incredible buildings during Open House weekend in cities like Barcelona (pictured).

Open House weekends provide exclusive insider access to beautifully designed buildings across the globe. Here are eight places to visit this fall as the architectural initiative grows in popularity—including Asia’s first participating city.

Macau, China, is better known for its glitzy casinos than its architecture. But in November, a group of design enthusiasts hopes to change that by welcoming the public into 50 of its distinctive buildings. Homes, schools, and fire stations that reflect Chinese vernacular, modernist, and classical architecture (sometimes) within blocks of each other will be open for viewing as part of Open House Macau, Asia’s first Open House weekend. Macau is the 42nd city to join Open House Worldwide, an architecture festival founded in London in 1992. Each participating city offers free tours of notable buildings over one weekend (dates throughout the year vary by place). The concept has grown exponentially in the past decade. Over 30 new locations have come onboard since 2010, including 16 in the past two years alone. Naples and Valencia will participate in 2019. Open House’s popularity comes as travelers increasingly seek insider access to spaces and experiences, often at a high price. The festival offers unique behind-the-scenes visits—and bragging rights—to the masses. At a time of rising urban inequality and gentrification, the weekends send a powerful message: The city belongs to all of us. “Open House is one of the few events that has the power to democratize architecture,” says Nuno Soares, an architect and curator of Open House Macau. “We want to celebrate architecture inside the buildings. We want the general public to feel for themselves how special they are.”

This fall, two dozen cities on six continents will host an Open House weekend. Here are standouts on offer in eight of them. Photo by Dennis Gilbert Dublin's Open House offerings span from contemporary designs like this one back to the 17th century. Government Buildings, 7-9 Merrion Row Dublin

October 12-14, 2018 The Irish capital is known for its Georgian buildings, so it’s a surprise to see the contemporary Department of Finance just off St. Stephen’s Green. Visitors can go beyond the Ballinasloe limestone facade and bronze gate to see the bright interior, dramatic oak staircase, and city views. On the second floor, look east to glimpse a private 17th-century Huguenot cemetery next door. Designed by Grafton Architects, the office only dates from 2009, although this year’s Open House Dublin includes buildings from every decade from 1700 to the present. Photo by Pavel Bendov Open House NYC includes the Dime Savings Bank for the first time this year. Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn New York City

October 12-14, 2018 The 16th Open House New York extends to over 250 locations in all five boroughs, ranging from Dutch homesteads to glass offices. The landmark 1908 Dime Savings Bank, new this year, encompasses past and present: A 1,066-foot skyscraper, 9 DeKalb, is going up above it. With marble columns surrounding a painted rotunda and three-sided bronze clock, Dime recalls downtown Brooklyn’s lost grandeur; 9 DeKalb will retain the banking hall, using it as an entrance. Its designers, SHoP Architects, will be onsite to explain how the glass-and-bronze tower plays off Dime’s historic features. Photo by Ayeni Olajide Lagos, Nigeria, is having an architectural moment. Case in point: the Alara Concept Store. Alara Concept Store Lagos

October 13-14, 2018

Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, is having an architectural moment: Just look at David Adjaye’s Alara Concept Store, a red concrete head-turner on Victoria Island. On a tour during the third Open House Lagos weekend, one of the few guided visits that Alara allows, learn about the design process behind the 2015 building and its visual connection to the surrounding megacity. Interior designers will also explain how they transformed the triple-height space into a chic urban respite, with timber enclosures, a rooftop art gallery, and a garden café. The weekend will also highlight Lagos’s relation to the water, with a tour along Ilashe Beach. Photo by Eric Allix Rogers The vault of the Chicago Board of Trade Building was first opened to the public in 2013. Chicago Board of Trade Building

Chicago

October 13-14, 2018 For over 80 years, the massive vault beneath the Chicago Board of Trade Building was closed to the public. In 2013, the Chicago Architecture Center unlocked the heavy door for Open House weekend, revealing thousands of empty steel safe deposit boxes that once held silver bars or receipts from the grain exchange. The vault and the art deco skyscraper above it are now highlights of the festival, which covers over 250 sites in the city and suburbs this year. Photo by Ben Blanche Immigrants arriving to Queensland in the 20th century would be processed at the Lytton Quarantine Station. Lytton Quarantine Station Brisbane

October 13-14, 2018 Brisbane’s ninth Open House festival will be its largest yet, with talks, concerts, and entry into 114 buildings. It’s a rare chance to explore the fascinating Lytton Quarantine Station, which received new immigrants to Queensland from 1914 to the early 1980s. Located at the mouth of the Brisbane River, the isolated site includes a bath house, disinfection block, boiler room, laundry, and dining hall. The well-preserved timber facilities were often an immigrant’s first experience of life in Australia. Photo by Simon Mills The Lynn Building was originally a library in Belfast. The Lynn Building Belfast

October 19-21, 2018

