Chicago’s New Architecture Center Is an Essential Stop for Design Lovers

The Chicago Architecture Center now makes its home in the last skyscraper designed by midcentury modernism pioneer Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. AFAR got a behind-the-scenes tour.

Chicago is the birthplace of the skyscraper and, on August 31, visitors will have a new place in which to explore the city’s soaring structures and storied buildings when the Chicago Architecture Center (CAC) opens. AFAR got a sneak peek inside the spacious facility, which houses an expanded, 3D-printed city model, a gallery with supersize replicas of the world’s most famous and significant skyscrapers, a design studio, a lecture hall, an exhibit space, and a boutique. A modern-day welcome to the Windy City The venue’s new home is at 111 E. Wacker Drive in The Loop—about a mile north of its previous location at 224 S. Michigan Avenue. Among the first features visitors will encounter in the new, 20,000-square-foot CAC, formerly known as the Chicago Architectural Foundation, is the first-floor Chicago Gallery. Exhibits here highlight several subjects, including how Chicago became a hub of modern architecture, the city’s earliest and most recent skyscrapers, its most notable architects, and its nearly 80 neighborhoods. It will also showcase some of Chicago’s unique residential designs, as well as cutting-edge, current projects. Photo by Anthony Tahlier/CAC The Chicago Model Experience is a sprawling miniature model of the city. The Chicago Gallery’s centerpiece is the Chicago Model Experience, a 3D-printed, miniaturized version of the city that has grown significantly since it was exhibited at the CAC’s South Michigan Avenue space. While there used to be 1,300 buildings on display, it now boasts 4,250 structures, including some that are currently only partially built. “The model will reflect what’s going on with building in Chicago. We start printing the models when they start building,” says Dan O’Connell, the CAC’s director of communications and public affairs. “It’s really keeping time with Chicago’s growth and building up.” Among the partially completed buildings is Vista Tower, a 93-floor skyscraper designed by Studio Gang and being erected just down the street at 363 E. Wacker Drive. An adjacent movie screen and interactive lighting installed above the model combine to illustrate the city’s early growth and its rebirth after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Skyscrapers from around the world Another feature that O’Connell and the CAC’s president and CEO, Lynn Osmond, agree will likely be among its most popular is Building Tall. The exhibit is housed in the Drake Family Skyscraper Gallery, which overlooks the Wrigley Building, Tribune Tower, Michigan Avenue Bridge, and Chicago’s all-glass Apple store through 40-foot windows.

The light-filled space will house giant scale models of some of the world’s key skyscrapers. Among them is a 36-foot-tall model of Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower, designed by Chicago architecture firm Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill (AS+GG); it will be the world’s tallest building when it’s completed in 2020. Photo by Tom Harris/CAC “Building Tall” is a feast of model skyscrapers with window views of other real-life structures. Of the exhibit’s universal appeal, Osmond says, “People love skyscrapers, so it could be the little kid that looks up and says, ‘Wow, Mommy, this is cool,’ or it could be the adult that goes, ‘Wow, I never knew about these innovations that make skyscrapers stand up.’” In general, the new CAC, whose interiors have been reimagined by AS+GG, will cater to guests of all ages and with all levels of interest in and knowledge of architecture, Osmond says. One feature designed to help budding architects hone their drawing and design skills is its Arcelor Mittal Design Studio, which will offer hands-on experiences. The Joan and Gary Gand Lecture Hall will host guest speakers for presentations that are open to CAC members and members of the public who purchase tickets. Kicking off the CAC’s new expanded programming on September 27 is Design Dialogues: The Obama Presidential Center, presented by Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, lead architects of the project on Chicago’s South Side. Throughout the CAC, specially trained exhibit hosts will be on hand to interact with guests. “They’re going to be on the floors, allowing you to ask questions and allowing them to go deeper on a certain subject matter,” Osmond says. “So it’s not like having to stand in front of a computer—which heaven knows we all do all the time. It’s actually having a conversation and having the ability to engage and ask questions and be curious.” When the Chicago Model first debuted in 2009, it quickly became an icon beloved by locals and tourists. Now, after a four-month hiatus, a new, improved and expanded Chicago City Model Experience is coming to the Chicago Architecture Center. https://t.co/ir3lZAMolI pic.twitter.com/MFmZmNCLrn — Chicago Architecture Center (@chiarchitecture) August 24, 2018 Updated explorations The exhibition host program is an extension of the CAC’s 400-plus volunteer docents, who lead its river, walking, bike, and bus tours that depart from the riverfront directly across East Wacker and from the CAC’s street-level box office. To take advantage of the CAC’s new location, new walking tours were introduced this summer: Chicago Icons: Connecting Past and Present, Chicago Architecture: A Walk Through Time, Art Deco Skyscrapers: The Riverfront, Must-See Chicago, and Chicago Modern.

