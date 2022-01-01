Rebecca Dalzell

I am a freelance design and travel writer in Brooklyn. A contributing editor at Interior Design, I have covered a range of architecture and design projects around the world, from a gourmet food market in Vietnam to a school in India and a studio in Belgium.

I have a master’s degree in urban history and have studied city planning and culture in 19th-century London, Paris, and New York. As a travel writer, I’m particularly interested in local preservation initiatives, which I’ve explored in Fez, Delhi, and Peru’s Colca Valley.

Published in: Interior Design, The Washington Post, Travel+Leisure, AFAR, The Boston Globe, the Economist’s 1843 magazine, New York, Smithsonian.com, Curbed.com, and Design Anthology.

I also write copy for brands and real estate developments. Details on LinkedIn.