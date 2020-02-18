How to Find the Perfect Hotel for All Seasons

It takes more than Insta-inspiring views and high thread counts to become part of the exclusive hotel portfolio at J.MAK. This innovative company dives deep into properties around the globe—lavish beach resorts, historic city hotels, remote tented camps, and more. Of course, they look for idyllic locations, exceptional design, world-class amenities, and outstanding service. But they also look beyond those qualifiers, to ensure that each hotel offers something unique: a distinctive personality. It’s why a J.MAK hotel won’t be just a “stay,” but a truly exceptional experience.

Here’s a sampling of the personality-driven hotels you can find and book now on JMAK.com.

Spring: J.K. Paris Rive Gauche There’s a good reason that “springtime in Paris” is a phrase that sticks in your head: It’s an absolutely gorgeous time to visit the City of Light. Bring the season to life by making the chic J.K. Paris Rive Gauche hotel your home base. The first international outlet of this Italian boutique brand sits on the Seine next to the Musée d’Orsay and features a Casa Tua restaurant that blends the senses, a Sisley spa that’s perfect for unwinding, and individually designed rooms by Michel Bönan that help reflect your own personality.

Summer: Villa Marie St. Tropez Perhaps nowhere else on earth evokes “summer” as much as the Mediterranean—and the gorgeous hideout of Villa Marie St. Tropez is the perfect place to enjoy both the season and the destination. The scent of sea air wafts through the villa’s seven acres that are lush with palm trees, century-old evergreens, a rose garden, and ponds. Riviera romance imbues everything here, from the 45 Jocelyne Sibuet-designed rooms to the natural rock pool and water-view Dolce Vita restaurant. Come winter, head to the Caribbean and visit Villa Marie Saint-Barth, full of bright Caribbean colors and set on a hillside overlooking a gorgeous bay.

Fall: Cavallo Point Whether you’re stomping grapes or sipping the bounty of Napa Valley’s harvest, fall is an ideal time to visit northern California. And what better way to access wine country and explore San Francisco than by staying at Cavallo Point, a former military base-turned 142-room hotel that offers iconic views of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge right from some of the beds. Choose to stay in one of the restored former officers’ homes, with panoramic windows and front porches, or opt for the contemporary-style hillside digs. Either way, you can start your day with Cavallo Point’s menu of guided hikes and morning yoga, all included in your stay.

Winter: Sage Lodge Snow-covered peaks form the dramatic backdrop for an endless Montana landscape that becomes especially magical in winter. Experience it from the 1,200 acres of the luxurious Sage Lodge, set on the banks of the Yellowstone River and close to Yellowstone National Park. Enjoy cross-country skiing or other outdoors activities, then return to the lodge, full of stone and wood, with massive windows perfect for taking in the views. Relax in your cozy room, complete with fireplace, or bring the whole clan and rent an expansive ranch house that comes filled with amenities and is imbued with Western charm.

Up and Coming: Proper Hotels Looking for the newest hot properties? This winter, Proper Hotels is expanding its luxurious, design-forward portfolio—which currently includes San Francisco and Santa Monica—into two exciting new locations. The 148-room Downtown Los Angeles Proper Hotel blends past and present in a landmark building with a city-view rooftop pool and an intimate library-lounge. Its location on 11th and Broadway, in the heart of the Fashion District, is perfect for this property and its focus on design. That same sensibility extends to another of the brand’s new offerings—the 244-room Austin Proper Hotel. Set in a 32-story high rise, the hotel features a chic ambience and outstanding views from rooms and the rooftop pool deck.

Up and Coming: Shinta Mani Wild The majesty of Angkor Wat is a perfect complement to the rustic luxury you’ll find at Shinta Mani Wild, in Siem Reap, Cambodia. Set in a protected wildlife corridor, on the banks of a river and surrounded by lush rainforest, this camp was created by world-renowned designer Bill Bensley, who began with a vision of protecting the surround land. The property seamlessly blends sustainability, design, and service into a world-class getaway, with 15 private tents that come decked out with open-air bathtubs and bespoke furniture, and is served by a staff of “adventure butlers.”

Explore more amazing hotels for your next journey at JMAK.com.