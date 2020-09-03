Protecting England’s Public Footpaths One Hike at a Time

The signs were everywhere, but I rarely saw them: slender green arrows mounted on metal posts, pointing out over fields, down alleyways, along rivers and canals. The white words painted on them, PUBLIC FOOTPATH, getting not so much as a thank-you for their service.

Great Britain, my native landscape, is overridden with these interconnecting footpaths—roughly 150,000 miles of trails known as public rights of way. The land they cross is often private, but public rights of way—which allow anyone to traverse that land on foot, bicycle, or even horse—have been part of the country’s history since the Dark Ages, enshrined in law for centuries.

We all found our own ways of coping with lockdown. Some people turned to fitness videos, some to baking, some to games nights. I escaped to the footpaths. My parents’ cottage in Buckinghamshire, 40 miles northwest of London, was small for three people who had had a lifetime of each other’s foibles—but it was surrounded by countryside. And so, for the sake of my sanity, I walked every day.

Courtesy Shutterstock

Footpaths operate on the same principle as red-car syndrome: Once your brain is aware of their existence, they proliferate madly. I rarely repeated a route; each new possibility had to be explored. A month after lockdown began, I found myself following a trail I’d never before noticed. It was lined on both sides by tall hedges, the path made narrower by shoulder-high elder trees, which offered high fives as I passed.