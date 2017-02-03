Home>Travel inspiration>Food + Drink>Restaurants + Cafés

How to Do a Food Lover’s Trip in the Yucatán

By Michaela Trimble

Feb 3, 2017

share this article
flipboard
Setting the table for an Eat Retreat, hosted by Casa de las Olas, in Tulum, Mexico

Courtesy Casa de las Olas

Setting the table for an Eat Retreat, hosted by Casa de las Olas, in Tulum, Mexico

These food-focused retreats in Tulum are leading the way to the region’s best bites.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

There’s a delicious new reason to travel to Tulum, the burgeoning, bohemian-chic beach town in Mexico’s Riviera Maya. Come May, Casa de las Olas is kicking off the third installment of its Eat Retreat series, which offers guests in-depth, hands-on experiences with the region’s culinary talent and unique ingredients.

Each morning starts at the intimate, beachside Casa de las Olas with a house-made breakfast of traditional Mexican staples, such as chilaquiles and sopes, created by the resort’s resident chef, Lulu, and served outside on communal tables. During the food-focused week, guests take private cooking classes with notable chefs, including Claudia Perez Rivas of Restaurant Cetli, who demonstrates a pre-Hispanic preparation Oaxacan mole from scratch. Dinners happen at some of the best restaurants in town, including Chamico’s, where guests are treated to freshly caught lobster and ceviche while they feast on views of Soliman Bay. At the critically acclaimed Hartwood, former New Yorker and chef Eric Werner serves a

A private cooking class at Cetli
A private cooking class at Cetli
Courtesy Casa de las Olas
seasonal menu inspired by ingredients sourced daily from the best farms in the Yucatán, while leading cooking demos on his wood-burning oven and grill. When guests aren’t learning culinary secrets, they’re off exploring the area’s picturesque cenotes, eco-reserves, and surrounding towns such as colonial Valladolid, or hanging out in a hammock at one of the five sea-facing suites at Casa de las Olas, which sits next to the lush Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve. Topping off the week’s events, a Tulum-based mezcal guru leads a tasting of Mexico’s finest liquor, and local sommelier Ricardo Garcia Gaxiola hosts a wine pairing at the final dinner, lecturing on the Yucatán’s most celebrated wines. 
Dining at Hartwood in Tulum
Dining at Hartwood in Tulum
Courtesy Casa de las Olas
Another Eat Retreat in June will explore the best of both Tulum and the picturesque colonial city of Mérida. In addition to the highlights of the Tulum experience, the Yucatán trip will include a private session with chef and James Beard Award–winning cookbook author David Sterling of Los Dos Cooking School in Mérida. The final retreat 2017 is a culinary exploration of Oaxaca, a seven-night itinerary on offer in September. 
A guestroom at Casa de las Olas, Tulum, Mexico
A guestroom at Casa de las Olas, Tulum, Mexico
Courtesy Casa de las Olas
 >>Next: 7 Awe-Inspiring Tree House Hotels

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories