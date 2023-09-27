Travel InspirationHotels
By Bailey Berg
  •  September 27, 2023

You Can Now Book Shrek’s Swamp Home on Airbnb

For two nights only, one lucky group can stay at this unique listing free of charge.

A re-creation of Shrek's swamp

This faithful re-creation of Shrek’s swamp is in the Scottish Highlands.

Courtesy of Airbnb

For 22 years, Shrek’s swamp has been the backdrop of enchanting adventures, comedic escapades, countless fart jokes, and more than one unlikely love story. It’s part of a pop-culture icon that spawned four animated feature films, several TV specials, and a Broadway musical—and the franchise remains highly quotable even two decades later.

“What are you doing in my swamp?” the ogre famously bellows in the first movie—in which the entire plot is rooted in his desire to kick a bunch of squatters out of his muddy home. So it’s ironic that now, a bunch of squatters are about to be able to move in. For free.

Airbnb just announced that for two nights only, up to three guests will be allowed to book a stay in a real-life re-creation of Shrek’s tree stump in the remote Fairytale Forest (otherwise known as the Scottish Highlands), free of charge.

“Ogre enthusiasts can find peace and quiet watching the leaves fall in this mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered oasis that is Shrek’s Swamp,” says the listing for the property based on the hit 2001 film. The listing also notes that the “host” is Donkey, Shrek’s sidekick and noble steed, who is swamp-sitting the abode while the ogre is away.

Interior of the Shrek Swamp Airbnb

The two-night stay will be available the weekend before Halloween.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Inside the stump-studio is a bed, dining room (complete with an ear-wax candle on the table), and a fireplace. Roots grow through the ceiling, and the floor is made of dirt. There’s no kitchen (though in the morning, Donkey’s making waffles!), and a separate upgraded outhouse is located nearby.

In the past few years, Airbnb has offered a slew of promotional stays with ties to the big and small screen. Other recent offerings have included a five-night stay in the original mansion from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a weekend at the Royal Tenenbaums house, a night in the English pub from Ted Lasso, and a night in Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse, to name a few.

How to stay the night in Shrek’s Swamp

Book soon: airbnb.com/shrek

The two-night stay goes live on October 13 at 6 p.m. British Summer Time (1 p.m. Eastern time) for the only shot at staying in the swamp, with the exclusive two-night stay falling on October 27 through 29. The stay itself is free, but guests are responsible for getting to and from Scotland on their own.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
AFAR Journeys
dylan-shaw-DE6Z6lZ4_V8-unsplash (1).jpg
Journeys: South America
Discover the Thrills of Adventures in the Antarctic and Argentina on this Privately Guided Tour and Cruise
Sponsored by
El Peñón de Guatapé outside of Medellin, one of the many astounding sights you’ll marvel at on this cultural tour of Colombia
Journeys: South America
Immerse Yourself in Colombia’s Rich, Romantic History
Sponsored by
Masada National Park, overlooking the famed Dead Sea—one of many highlights of this trip.
Journeys: History
Explore the Ancient History of Sacred Israel
Sponsored by
AGA-Khan-Museum-building-exterior-with-people-daytime_ Arts, Culture & Entertainment_Image.jpg
Journeys: Canada
Immerse Yourself in the Rich Arts and Culture of Toronto
Sponsored by
The outdoor patio at RendezViews
Journeys: Canada
Savor Delicious Food in Toronto, One of the World’s Most Diverse Cities
September 11, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
Destination Toronto
The rainbow crosswalk in Toronto's Church and Wellesley village neighborhood
Journeys: Canada
Make the Most of a Long Weekend in LGBTQ+ Toronto
September 11, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
Destination Toronto
Load More
More From AFAR
Cafe table on a balcony overlooking lake and mountains in Switzerland
Hotels
9 Airbnbs With Breathtaking Views
September 25, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Suite Tent
Stay Here Next
Utah’s New Under Canvas Retreat Takes Glamping to a New Level
September 23, 2023 11:18 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
How to Avoid Airbnb Scams and Find Legit Vacation Rentals Online
Travel Tips + Etiquette
How to Avoid Airbnb Scams and Find Legit Vacation Rentals Online
September 21, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
10 Affordable NYC Hotels for Under $250 a Night
Hotels
10 Stylish New York City Hotels With Rooms for Under $300 a Night
September 21, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
The Moxy hotel in Chelsea has floor-to-ceiling glass walls and plant-filled common areas.
Hotels
What Does an “LGBTQ+ Friendly” Hotel Look Like?
September 20, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
Mark Ellwood
Facade of a couple classic brick apartment buildings in New York City
Hotels
Do New Airbnb Restrictions Mean the End of Vacation Rentals in New York City?
September 18, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
Devorah Lev-Tov
Load More