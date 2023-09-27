You Can Now Book Shrek’s Swamp Home on Airbnb

For 22 years, Shrek’s swamp has been the backdrop of enchanting adventures, comedic escapades, countless fart jokes, and more than one unlikely love story. It’s part of a pop-culture icon that spawned four animated feature films, several TV specials, and a Broadway musical—and the franchise remains highly quotable even two decades later.

“What are you doing in my swamp?” the ogre famously bellows in the first movie—in which the entire plot is rooted in his desire to kick a bunch of squatters out of his muddy home. So it’s ironic that now, a bunch of squatters are about to be able to move in. For free.

Airbnb just announced that for two nights only, up to three guests will be allowed to book a stay in a real-life re-creation of Shrek’s tree stump in the remote Fairytale Forest (otherwise known as the Scottish Highlands), free of charge.

“Ogre enthusiasts can find peace and quiet watching the leaves fall in this mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered oasis that is Shrek’s Swamp,” says the listing for the property based on the hit 2001 film. The listing also notes that the “host” is Donkey, Shrek’s sidekick and noble steed, who is swamp-sitting the abode while the ogre is away.

The two-night stay will be available the weekend before Halloween. Courtesy of Airbnb

Inside the stump-studio is a bed, dining room (complete with an ear-wax candle on the table), and a fireplace. Roots grow through the ceiling, and the floor is made of dirt. There’s no kitchen (though in the morning, Donkey’s making waffles!), and a separate upgraded outhouse is located nearby.

In the past few years, Airbnb has offered a slew of promotional stays with ties to the big and small screen. Other recent offerings have included a five-night stay in the original mansion from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a weekend at the Royal Tenenbaums house, a night in the English pub from Ted Lasso, and a night in Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse, to name a few.

How to stay the night in Shrek’s Swamp

Book soon: airbnb.com/shrek

The two-night stay goes live on October 13 at 6 p.m. British Summer Time (1 p.m. Eastern time) for the only shot at staying in the swamp, with the exclusive two-night stay falling on October 27 through 29. The stay itself is free, but guests are responsible for getting to and from Scotland on their own.