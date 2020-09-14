You Can Stay at the “Fresh Prince” Mansion Through Airbnb

Now this is a story all about how . . . you can become the prince of a town called Bel-Air. For one night, anyway.

In a move that’ll lodge Fresh Prince lyrics back in your brain for the day, Airbnb has just listed the original mansion from the massive ’90s show set in the ritzy L.A. neighborhood for overnight stays.

To mark 30 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air began on NBC in 1990, it’s a partnership with none other than the show’s protoganist Will Smith himself. The price? A mere $30. Smith teased the project with a selfie outside the house on Instagram, asking “YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?”

Fans who secure a booking will pull up to the house about seven or eight and get to stay one night (with a friend) in “Will’s wing of the decked-out mansion with access to Will’s posh bedroom and bathroom, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room,” according to Airbnb.

The experience will loaded with Fresh Prince-y activities, including bedroom b-ball in a pair of Air Jordans and a chance to dress up in Will’s clothes and spin some ’90s hip-hop on turntables in the room. Mostly though, it’s about those Instagram bragging rights.

“It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place,” the listing reads.