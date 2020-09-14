You Can Stay at the “Fresh Prince” Mansion Through Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb / Adam Planas
Courtesy of Airbnb / Adam Planas
The listing includes access to a wardrobe of clothes from “argyle prepster to all-star athlete.”
Look at his kingdom. You could be finally there.
Now this is a story all about how . . . you can become the prince of a town called Bel-Air. For one night, anyway.
In a move that’ll lodge Fresh Prince lyrics back in your brain for the day, Airbnb has just listed the original mansion from the massive ’90s show set in the ritzy L.A. neighborhood for overnight stays.
To mark 30 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air began on NBC in 1990, it’s a partnership with none other than the show’s protoganist Will Smith himself. The price? A mere $30. Smith teased the project with a selfie outside the house on Instagram, asking “YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?”
Fans who secure a booking will pull up to the house about seven or eight and get to stay one night (with a friend) in “Will’s wing of the decked-out mansion with access to Will’s posh bedroom and bathroom, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room,” according to Airbnb.
The experience will loaded with Fresh Prince-y activities, including bedroom b-ball in a pair of Air Jordans and a chance to dress up in Will’s clothes and spin some ’90s hip-hop on turntables in the room. Mostly though, it’s about those Instagram bragging rights.
“It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place,” the listing reads.
The offer is open to L.A. County residents only, and both guests must be from the same household. You can request to book from September 29 at 11 a.m. PT at airbnb.com/fresh. The mansion will be available on October 2, October 5, October 8, October 11, and October 14. (No one else will be present during the stays, and the house will be sanitized according to Airbnb’s Enhanced Cleaning Protocol.)
The cast of the show got together recently to film a reunion special due to air on HBO Max around Thanksgiving.
Fellow star and theme tune producer DJ Jazzy Jeff is also teaching guests how to spin and scratch from his home studio in an Airbnb Online Experience on October 1—sign up at abnb.co/djjazzyjeff.
To “celebrate the feeling of family and community Will Smith and friends brought to all of us,” Airbnb is also donating an unspecified sum to the youth charity Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia. The organization has been working with communities in the city for more than 131 years and has served 112,000 meals through 14 locations during the pandemic.
