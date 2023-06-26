Barbie’s Malibu Dream House Is Back on Airbnb—Here’s How to Snag a Stay

This summer, fans of Barbie will get the chance to live in a Barbie world—with a twist. This time, Ken is hosting.

In celebration of the Greta Gerwig-directed, live action Barbie (in theaters July 21, 2023), Airbnb is hosting two individual one-night stays for up to two guests each time in Ken’s bedroom at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse on July 21 and July 22. The overnight visits will be completely free of charge because Ken couldn’t quite figure out how to put a price on a stay at the Malibu DreamHouse—give him a break, he’s more of a beach kind of a guy! Anyone will be able to request to book Ken’s room beginning on Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. PST at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse. Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Malibu.

The lucky guests who nab the stay get to spend the night in Ken’s cowboy-inspired bedroom. Photo by Joyce Lee

In addition to Ken-themed accommodations, which include a very hot pink house, an infinity pool with floaties that spell out K-E-N, and a cowboy-inspired bedroom, travelers can look forward to enjoying a variety of some of Ken’s favorite activities. They’ll be able to try on Ken’s wardrobe (filled with a bevy of beach-ready staples, of course), learn a line dance or two and hit the disco dance floor, perform a serenade on Ken’s guitar, and relax by the pool. The Ken fans will also go home with their own pair of yellow-and-pink Impala skates, as well as a surfboard.

Guests will get to try on the clothes in Ken’s closet during their stay. Photo by Joyce Lee

“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” said Ken, who is played by Ryan Gosling, in a press release. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind—dare I say, one-of-a-Ken?—digs.”

Fans of Barbie may recognize this three-story Malibu home from 2019, when this same residence was done up (though much less uh, aggressively pink) to celebrate the Barbie brand’s 60th anniversary. The house was listed for $60 per night then. This time, however, it’s all about Ken.