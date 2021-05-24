Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News

Airbnb Lists “The Royal Tenenbaums” House for Just $20 per Night

By Lyndsey Matthews

May 24, 2021

The fictional Tenenbaum family house is located in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb

This Memorial Day weekend, two people will get to check into the NYC house featured in the Wes Anderson film. Here’s how to book the one-time-only listing.

A few weeks ago, the owner of the New York City mansion featured in Wes Anderson’s 2001 movie The Royal Tenenbaums put it on the market. But if you can’t afford the $20,000 a month rent (yeah, me neither), there’s still a chance to stay at the fully furnished 1899 brownstone this Memorial Day weekend. And it will only cost you $20 per night, thanks to Airbnb.

For two nights starting May 29, two guests can have access to the first four floors of the home (three of which are accessible by private elevator). The one-time-only reservation becomes available on Airbnb on May 26 at 12 p.m. ET, so you’ll have to be quick to get it.

Expect plenty of Wes Anderson–like details, including stained glass and fanciful wallpaper.
Photo by Regina Fleming Photography
Photo by Regina Fleming Photography

Officially known as the Charles H. Tuttle mansion, the house is named after the former resident, an attorney and politician who once ran for New York governor against FDR in 1930. In the movie, the home of the charmingly eccentric Tenenbaum family is located on fictional Archer Avenue. In real life, you can find it at 339 Convent Avenue in the Hamilton Heights area of Harlem just around the corner from the 145th Street stop of the A/C/B/D subway lines.

New York has reopened, but you’ll be tempted to stay indoors all weekend.
Photo by Regina Fleming Photography
Photo by Regina Fleming Photography

Inside the house, you’ll find a chef’s kitchen and formal dining room, plus gas-operated fireplaces and plenty of not-so-accidentally Wes Anderson–like details, such as stained glass windows and decorative woodwork. Fans of the movie will be delighted to see that the director didn’t just use the exterior as a filming location. According to Curbed, Anderson rented the house for six months and used the interiors of the turret as bedrooms for Margot, Richie, and Chas in the movie.

Interested? Set a reminder for when the booking opens on May 26 at 12 p.m. ET. As Richie Tenenbaum would say to his hawk, “Go Mordecai!”

Book soon: $20 per night (plus taxes and fees), airbnb.com

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

