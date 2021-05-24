Airbnb Lists “The Royal Tenenbaums” House for Just $20 per Night

A few weeks ago, the owner of the New York City mansion featured in Wes Anderson’s 2001 movie The Royal Tenenbaums put it on the market. But if you can’t afford the $20,000 a month rent (yeah, me neither), there’s still a chance to stay at the fully furnished 1899 brownstone this Memorial Day weekend. And it will only cost you $20 per night, thanks to Airbnb.

For two nights starting May 29, two guests can have access to the first four floors of the home (three of which are accessible by private elevator). The one-time-only reservation becomes available on Airbnb on May 26 at 12 p.m. ET, so you’ll have to be quick to get it.

Photo by Regina Fleming Photography Expect plenty of Wes Anderson–like details, including stained glass and fanciful wallpaper.

Officially known as the Charles H. Tuttle mansion, the house is named after the former resident, an attorney and politician who once ran for New York governor against FDR in 1930. In the movie, the home of the charmingly eccentric Tenenbaum family is located on fictional Archer Avenue. In real life, you can find it at 339 Convent Avenue in the Hamilton Heights area of Harlem just around the corner from the 145th Street stop of the A/C/B/D subway lines.