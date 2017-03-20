How One Marriott Exec Finds Balance on the Road (Hint: Bring Running Shoes)

share this article

The itinerant schedule of Brian Povinelli, SVP and Global Brand Leader of Marriott's Premium Distinctive brands, doesn't stop him from traveling for pleasure. But only when he unplugs does Povinelli truly feel he’s on vacation. Read on to find out how the hotel exec balances it all. Let’s play spin the globe—name the one place you’ve always wanted to go.

Iceland. Having been to so many places with my job, it’s harder and harder to find anything unique. There is a bit of mystery around Iceland, and my perception is that I’d see and experience things unlike anywhere else. The natural beauty of it is also quite intoxicating… I’d love to get lost in it. Pingvellir National Park in Iceland, where Povinelli hopes to travel someday. What’s your spirit city? (Where do you want to return to over and over?)

Boston. I lived there for seven years, and of all the places I’ve lived, Boston always feels just like home. Do you have a travel ritual?

When I travel, my kids always send me with stuffed animals; I take pictures of the stuffed animals and send them back. Boston is Povinelli's spirit city. Courtesy of Brian Povinelli

Do you maintain any routines from home while traveling or does it all go out the window?

My workout routine stays intact. One of the first things I often do when I land is to go for a run. It helps with jet lag and keeps me focused. It’s also a great way to explore a new destination. If I’m at a Westin, I often join the Run Concierge for a group run, as it’s an active way to meet our guests when they have no idea of who I am. Sorry, you only get to eat one regional cuisine for the rest of your life. What is it?

Italian. There is just so much to love and it’s a bit of a comfort cuisine. From a fresh Primavera to a more indulgent Parmigiana, there is something for every craving… not to mention the wine and desserts. What one piece of advice would you give to someone traveling abroad for the first time?

Avoid anything that looks familiar! If you avoid big chains like McDonalds, Starbucks, etc., you open yourself up to one of the most exciting opportunities of travel: discovering new foods, people, and experiences. At Le Méridien, we encourage our guests to “unlock” their destination, and our hotels and resorts help by introducing our guests to local contemporary art museums and galleries through our Unlock Art partnerships. Our guests also have the opportunity to try éclairs and cocktails inspired by ingredients from their destination, allowing people to taste something new. Describe your travel personality in three words.

Calm. Inquisitive. Adventurous. Are your trips very planned, or very spontaneous?

My trips are generally planned—whether for business or pleasure. While I may be spontaneous once I’m there, I have a plan prior to departing. I see a plan as helping to avoid wasting time once I’ve arrived so I can make the most of the trip.

