You Can Earn Hilton Points on Your Next Glamping Trip

Hilton recently announced a new partnership with AutoCamp, an outdoor hospitality company known for its custom Airstreams and glamping-style tents in some of the United States’ most gorgeous natural settings, many adjacent to national parks.

In the coming months, the exclusive partnership will allow AutoCamp locations to be bookable on Hilton’s direct channels, giving Hilton Honors members exclusive member benefits and the chance to earn and redeem points for AutoCamp stays. A spokesperson for Hilton explained to AFAR that it is not acquiring AutoCamp; the two have signed a multiyear agreement to make AutoCamp’s lodgings available via Hilton’s booking channels.

“We know today’s travelers are craving adventures when planning their next trip, and that’s why we look for innovative and like-minded partners like AutoCamp,” Chris Silcock, president of Global Brands and Commercial Services for Hilton, said in a statement released to the media. “This is the first time a major hospitality brand and outdoor lodging company have come together in this way to create even more choices for travelers while redefining the outdoor hospitality experience.”

Hilton has a portfolio of 22 brands comprising more than 7,500 properties across the globe. Hilton Honors is one of the best hotel loyalty programs for earning status easily, opening members up to perks including discounted rates, waived resort fees on reward stays, free Wi-Fi, fifth night free on reward stays, room upgrades, spa discounts, food and beverage credits, and executive lounge access.

According to a recent Hilton Trends Report, in 2024 nearly half of travelers said they will prioritize exploration and adventure, with more than half of Gen Z and millennials carving out more of their budget for these types of experiences—which perhaps explains why the brand pursued this partnership.

AutoCamp locations are spread across the United States, in many national park–adjacent places including Yosemite, Joshua Tree, and Russian River in California; Zion, Utah; Cape Cod, Massachusetts; and the Catskills, New York. Asheville, North Carolina, and Sequoia, California, are set to open this summer, and a Hill Country, Texas, outpost will debut in 2025.

“Our mission at AutoCamp has always been to reconnect people with the outdoors and each other,” Neil Dipaola, founder and CEO of AutoCamp, said in a statement.

Through an exclusive relationship with Airstream, AutoCamp offers custom-designed Airstreams, spacious cabins, luxury tents, and other unique accommodations at all of its sites. The social hub of each AutoCamp is the Clubhouse, where food and beverage options come from the Kitchen and grab-and-go merchandise and retail items from a boutique market. Sprawling grounds surround the Clubhouse, punctuated with accommodations and multiple common areas such as communal fire pits, trails, swimming pools (at some locations), group meeting spaces, and other outdoor amenities that highlight the natural surroundings.

The AutoCamp and Hilton partnership, as well as the recently announced Hilton partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World, continues the large hotel brand’s commitment to expand the travel experiences and adventures offered to Hilton guests and Hilton Honors members.