Here’s the Best Way to Find Unique Dining Experiences When You Travel

The idea for Fork Monkey, a company that bills itself as “the underground food network,” was sown in Berlin, at a chef-curated dinner party that the club’s co-founder Marta Kuersten Wolaver didn’t think she would get into.

“I read about it in a newspaper and sent an email on a whim, thinking I’d never get in, but I ended up getting a response! It was the highlight of my trip,” says Wolaver. That was in 2009. When she got back to New York, Wolaver went in search of that experience. But she didn’t find anything like it until 2014 when dinner parties like EatWith, Book a Lokal, and Feastly emerged.

She started attending supper clubs regularly, but it was difficult to locate exactly what she was looking for. “I noticed that a lot of these events were really focused on the social aspect. I was looking for that, but I also wanted that magical element I had found at that first dinner party in Berlin. The chef had a vision for what he was trying to create, and he’d executed it beautifully,” explains Wolaver.

“There were definitely some parties that had that special something, but it was hard to find them. I thought, maybe there’s room to do something more curated,” she says. “We could be the voice telling people to go to this supper club or that supper club.”