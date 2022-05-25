7 Ways to See Gorillas in Uganda and Rwanda

If you talk to someone who has been fortunate enough to visit the mountain gorillas of Rwanda and Uganda, you’ll be treated to an enthusiastic, if not rhapsodical, explainer on why the experience is both magical and moving.

To be sure, trekking through emerald rain forests searching for one of humankind's closest relatives is nothing short of spectacular. It’s also rare.

Today, only about 1,000 mountain gorillas are left, making the species critically endangered. The sole way to see them (there are none in zoos) is by trekking in certain East African national parks (Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda, Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in Uganda). That trek also needs to be with a certified guide for your protection and the protection of the gorillas. Here are a few companies we recommend if you’re considering booking a trip.

Volcanoes Safaris

For 25 years, Volcanoes Safaris has led great ape (mountain gorilla and chimpanzee) ecotours from four of its lodges in Rwanda and Uganda. It’s something the company is passionate about—one of its properties, Virunga Lodge in Rwanda, even has a permanent exhibition honoring the primatologist Dian Fossey.

Guests can opt to participate in a four-day trip that focuses on one park and one lodge, or they can do a 6-, 7-, 8-, or 10-day circuit of Volcanoes Safaris lodges to see multiple parks and primate families.

Departure dates year-round from $3,975. enquiries@volcanoessafaris.com, volcanoessafaris.com.

Cox & Kings

While the mountain gorillas may be the marquee animal, they’re not the only wildlife encounter you’ll have on Cox & Kings’ nine-night “Primates of Uganda” safari.

Beyond doing a one-day trek to commune with the mountain gorillas in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, guests also can see monkeys and chimpanzees at Kibale National Park and Queen Elizabeth National Park (as well as forest elephants, tree-climbing lions, gazelles, hippos, and buffalo). Clients can opt to do a private tour or join a group.

Departures are year-round from £5,650 (US$7,086). coxandkings.co.uk.

G Adventures

Combining some of the most iconic experiences in East Africa, G Adventures’ 12-day Masai Mara & Gorilla Adventure starts with a safari drive in the famous Masai Mara National Reserve to look for the Big Five. From there, it’s off to Kibale National Park for chimps and then Queen Elizabeth National Park to spot primates, warthogs, elephants, and more. The tour wraps with gorilla trekking in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

Departures are offered from June to March (no departures in April and May), starting from $4,479. gadventures.com.

Intrepid Travel

Intrepid's six-day Premium Uganda & Rwanda has the Goldilocks seal of approval for those who want something that’s not too short and not too long. And, unlike many other tours, guests have the option to add a second day of trekking to see another gorilla family in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest.