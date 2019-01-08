Go Glamping at a New Igloo Lodge in Greenland This Winter

Courtesy of Mike Rinno Kruse/Off the Map Travel
Jan 8, 2019
Courtesy of Mads Asbjørn Klausen/Off the Map Travel
Inside one of the five igloos Off the Map Travel built this winter in Greenland.
If you’re lucky, the Northern Lights might also make an appearance.
Maybe you’ve spent the night in a glamping bubble, or even camped like a fancy pioneer in a covered wagon. But now the truly adventurous can experience Greenland’s great outdoors at the new Igloo Lodge that Off the Map Travel—the U.K.-based Arctic travel specialists—built this winter.
The lodge consists of five traditional igloos hand-built in the style of the local Inuit people. Each igloo sleeps two people and comes fully stocked with reindeer skins and sleeping bags to keep warm (plus a petroleum lamp for light).
