New York City’s Latest Photography Museum Aims to “Inspire a More Conscious World”

In addition to Fotografiska’s new location in Manhattan, the Stockholm-based photography museum has a gallery in Tallinn, Estonia, with a soon-to-open venue in London as well.

Housed in a landmark Renaissance revival building in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, Fotografiska New York will showcase rotating exhibits that focus on human issues and global cultures.

In addition to being known as “the city that never sleeps,” New York City could also be nicknamed “the place that never stops expanding its world-class art offerings.” Just a few months after one of Manhattan’s most-visited museums debuted its impressive $450 million overhaul in Midtown, a nearby neighborhood is welcoming another exciting art venue: a museum dedicated entirely to photography called Fotografiska New York, which opens in the Flatiron District on December 14. Housed in a historic six-floor building tucked between Gramercy and Madison Square Parks, the new venue marks the first U.S. outpost for Fotografiska, a Swedish photography museum founded in 2010 with the mission of “inspiring a more conscious world” through images that shed light on global issues. Inside the restored 1890s building located at 281 Park Avenue South, which was formerly a registered landmark known as the Church Missions House, three entire floors serve as galleries for Fotografiska New York’s exhibitions, which museum organizers say will rotate, spotlighting world-renowned photographers as well as emerging talents across a spectrum of styles, including abstract, landscape, portrait, and documentary.

Fotografiska New York’s debut program includes five solo photography exhibitions, all of which were developed directly with the artists. Devotion! 30 Years of Photographing Women surveys German photographer Ellen von Unwerth’s award-winning career, adding new images to a previous exhibit shown at the Fotografiska Stockholm in 2018. Testaments, a series by leading Israeli photographer Adi Nes, examines the complexities of identity and masculinity in a conflict-torn Israel; Inheritance by Tawny Chatmon celebrates the beauty of African American children through portraits that are loosely inspired by 15th- through 19th-century paintings; and Thinking Like a Mountain by environmental photographer Helene Schmitz investigates humanity’s exploitation of the natural world and its resources. Photo by Adi Nes, courtesy of Fotografiska New York “The Last Supper,” a 1996 photograph by Israeli photographer Adi Nes, is one of many staged portraits in which the artist explores issues surrounding Israeli identity and masculinity. In a special commission for the museum’s opening titled Fotografiska For Life X Time, English Swedish photojournalist Anastasia Taylor-Lind documents the lives of New York City women with interconnected child-care relationships—mothers, grandmothers, nannies, babysitters, night nurses, and day-care workers—exploring what the exhibit description outlines as the “complicated web” of child care in the United States. “We want to start with a strong point of view,” Fotografiska New York director of exhibitions Amanda Hajjar said in a press release. “We want to challenge both our guests’ perspectives and the traditional ideas of what can and should be shown within a museum-like setting.”

